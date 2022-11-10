Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag identifies Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; club remain interested in Porto goalkeeper, and more - November 9, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday (November 11) in the third round of the EFL Cup. The two teams locked horns last weekend in the Premier League, with the Villans securing a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, new United manager Erik ten Hag has identified a Napoli forward as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils have retained their interest in a Porto goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 9, 2022:

Erik ten Hag identifies Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered.

Erik ten Hag has identified Victor Osimhen as the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Manchester Evening News via The Metro.

The Portuguese has been a shadow of his former self this season and has struggled to come to terms with Ten Hag’s tactics. The Dutchman is ready to move Ronaldo on in January, as he needs a more dynamic No. 9 to lead his line. Even if the 37-year-old stays, a new striker is the priority at Old Trafford.

Osimhen has emerged as the favourite for the role, with the player’s qualities likely to make him a natural fit in Ten Hag’s tactics. Ronaldo’s inability to press has raised questions about his effectiveness in the Dutchman’s setup. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has managed just three goals from 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo isn't one of the top 100 players in the world in Football Manager 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo isn't one of the top 100 players in the world in Football Manager 2023 👀 https://t.co/PWJmE5WeWY

In contrast, Osimhen has plundered nine goals from 13 games in Serie A so far, helping Napoli to the top of the Serie A standings. However, the player is valued at £100 million, and his contract expires in 2025. Napoli are unlikely to let him leave in the middle of the year as they seek their first top-flight title since 1990.

Manchester United remain interested in Diogo Costa, says Fabrizio Romano

Diogo Costa is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have retained their interest in Diogo Costa, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese goalkeeper has caught the eye with a string of outstanding outings with Porto. His steady rise has caught the attention of the Old Trafford hierarchy, who are looking for a replacement for David de Gea.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no final decision on the Spanish goalkeeper yet. However, the Italian also added that the Red Devils could continue to monitor Costa, with Dean Henderson likely to move on.

“There’s been more speculation about the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford due to recent interest in Diogo Costa, who has just signed a new contract at Porto. I thought I’d summarise the situation…” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There is no decision yet on David de Gea, still the same situation – we’ll see when Man United and Erik ten Hag will decide. I think Dean Henderson will look for different options after going out on loan to Nottingham Forest this season. With Costa, Man Utd are going to continue to monitor him, as he’s a top talent and has a release clause in his new deal with Porto.”

Costa has appeared 18 times for Porto this season across competitions.

Luke Shaw wasn’t close to leaving Old Trafford this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Luke Shaw remains an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s setup.

Fabrizio Romano has squashed reports claiming Luke Shaw was in talks to leave Manchester United this summer.

The English left-back is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils but s yet to sign a new deal. The 27-year-old was reportedly wanted by Everton and Leicester City in the summer, but a move didn't materialise.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Luke Shaw did have talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - and discussions with the Toffees remain ongoing. Everton manager Frank Lampard is hugely keen on the England international but Shaw is hoping for a contract extension at #mufc . [ @jac_talbot Luke Shaw did have talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - and discussions with the Toffees remain ongoing. Everton manager Frank Lampard is hugely keen on the England international but Shaw is hoping for a contract extension at #mufc. [@jac_talbot]

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Shaw has always been part of Ten Hag’s plans.

“I’m told Luke Shaw was never close to leaving Man Utd in the summer. The idea has always been to proceed with Tyrell Malacia and Shaw – a new left-back and an experienced left-back, so nothing new on this one. I don’t expect anything to change with this situation in January; let’s see in the summer, but for now, it’s too early to say,” wrote Romano.

Shaw has appeared 14 times for Manchester United across competitions this season.

