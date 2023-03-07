Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag keeps faith in Bruno Fernandes; Harry Maguire told he can leave, and more - March 6, 2023

Manchester United endured a shock 7-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 5) in the Premier League. The Red Devils, though, remain third in the league after 25 games.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has decided to keep faith in Bruno Fernandes despite calls to axe him from captaincy. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire is among a host of players told they can leave Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 6, 2023:

Erik ten Hag keeps faith in Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was not in his element this weekend.

Erik ten Hag is not contemplating taking the armband off Bruno Fernandes, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese midfielder has led Manchester United for much of the season in the absence of Harry Maguire, who has struggled to get into the team. However, Fernandes failed to inspire the Red Devils on Sunday as they succumbed to their heaviest league defeat in almost a century.

UtdActive @UtdActive | Erik ten Hag has 'no plans' to strip Bruno Fernandes of the armband after calls for the midfielder to have the captaincy removed following his display against Liverpool.

[Sun]



[Sun] | Erik ten Hag has ‘no plans’ to strip Bruno Fernandes of the armband after calls for the midfielder to have the captaincy removed following his display against Liverpool.[Sun] #MUFC 🚨🇵🇹| Erik ten Hag has ‘no plans’ to strip Bruno Fernandes of the armband after calls for the midfielder to have the captaincy removed following his display against Liverpool.[Sun] #MUFC https://t.co/rUPKNud65K

While the entire team performed poorly, Fernandes was heavily criticised for his acts of dissent on the pitch.

There have been multiple calls from fans and pundits to strip the Portuguese from captaincy, with Ten Hag expected to come down heavily on his team. However, the Dutch manager continues to keep faith on Fernandes, even though he was least pleased with his team on the night.

Harry Maguire told he can leave

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air

Manchester United have informed Harry Maguire that he can leave Old Trafford this summer, according to 90 Min.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at the club right now and is not a first choice under Ten Hag. The 30-year-old has struggled for game time since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer and is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are willing to sell the following players to raise funds for reinvestment this summer:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire

Anthony Martial

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott McTominay

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dean Henderson

Alex Telles

Eric Bailly



(Source: @90min_Football)

Ten Hag is open to working with the player to help him improve, but the club can no longer guarantee him regular game time.

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the situation with interest and could move for the Englishman if he becomes available. Maguire is not the only player who has been informed that they don’t have a future with Manchester United.

Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Erik Bailly, Dean Henderson and Alex Telles are all likely to be put up for sale.

Erik ten Hag demands response from Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to bounce back immediately from the demoralising defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils suffered a shock defeat within a week of winning the EFL Cup. The result pointed out that the Dutch manager still has a lot of work to do at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said that he's both angry and surprised by the performance.

“You can lose a game but not in the way we lose in the second half. In the first half, we played very decent. We created the better chances and then made an organisational mistake. The second half was unprofessional. It can’t happen, and we have to talk about it. I do think we played decent in the first half, but the second half was not us. Not our standards. We didn't play as a team,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"Yes, definitely (angry)nand surprised. I have seen, the last weeks and months, a team that is really in a winning attitude. In the second half, we did not have a winning attitude at all."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Erik ten Hag: "You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United".

"It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United".

Ten Hag went on to add that he has demanded a response from his team.

"I said in the dressing room: it's not acceptable, their performance, it's clear. But it's only one game, though a big defeat, unacceptable, and especially for our fans, especially against Liverpool. We will bounce back. This team is strong enough to go, reset itself, and we will bounce back. I know my players, they are good characters, and they can bounce back and they will do,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United will next face Real Betis on Thursday (March 9) in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

