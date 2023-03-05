Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo axe; Marcel Sabitzer awaiting first goal, and more - March 5, 2023

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday (March 5) to lock horns with their bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils are arriving on a good run of form, having won the EFL Cup last weekend.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on his decision to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. Elsewhere, Marcel Sabitzer is eagerly awaiting his first goal for the Old Trafford outfit.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 5, 2023.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo axe

Cristiano Ronaldo was shown the door earlier this season by Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that he took a risk by terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at the end of last year.

Ronaldo was initially dropped to the bench by the Dutch manager earlier this season. After the 38-year-old retaliated with an infamous interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United opted to terminate his contract by mutual consent last December.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, Ten Hag said that he took the decision in the best interest of the club.

“I had my reasons. They were obvious, and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football, but I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights. I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team. That is my job, and that is the responsibility I have – and I have to stand by those decisions,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions, not only in the short term but also for the longer term. Of course, you don’t always have a lot of time. In that period, I remember, we had ten days, so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically. But that is my job, and that is the responsibility I have to take.”

The Dutch manager's decision stood vindicated, as the Red Devils have gone from strength to strength since Ronaldo’s departure.

Marcel Sabitzer awaiting first United goal

Marcel Sabitzer moved to Old Trafford in January.

Marcel Sabitzer is hoping to score his first goal for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich in January as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. The 28-year-old has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford and has slotted seamlessly into Ten Hag’s tactics.

Speaking to the club’s media, Sabitzer said that he's looking forward to playing at Anfield.

“I’ve never played at Anfield (in front of fans), so I’m looking forward to it. I know it’s a massive game for United, for the fans, for the club. We have to be ready and focused on Sunday. We want to win this game. That’s it, there is a gap now (between the two teams), but we have to win this game, and I think we have the strength and the quality to beat them at Anfield,” said Sabitzer.

The Austrian also said that he has a special celebration in mind for his family if he finds the back of the net.

“As you said, (my first goal is coming) closer and closer. I think it was a good shot (against West Ham) and a good save as well. Hopefully, on Sunday against Liverpool, I will score my first one! Emotions, you know, but I have one for my family (celebration), especially the heart. I will form the heart for them (if I score) – for my daughter and my wife, and that’s it,” said Sabitzer.

Sabitzer has registered six appearances for Manchester United across competitions.

Manchester United not in talks to sign Jeremier Frimpong, says Fabrizio Romano

Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United have had their eyes on Jeremie Frimpong since October last year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch right-back is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford recently, with multiple reports claiming that the Red Devils are in advanced talks to secure his signature.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, adding that the club are working to extend Diogo Dalot's stay.

“Despite strong claims about Manchester United edging closer to signing Jeremie Frimpong, I’m told there’s nothing concrete on this one. Manchester United are following Frimpong; their scouts have been monitoring him since October as stated many times. … but nothing else. No direct talks with agents or Bayer Leverkusen at this stage,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The priority is to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also improved a lot and ended up staying in January.”

Frimpong has registered 30 appearances across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering five goals and seven assists.

