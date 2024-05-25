Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag outlines summer plans; club face Leny Yoro competition, and more - May 25, 2024

Manchester United secured a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley on Saturday, May 25. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo helped the Red Devils end the season with silverware and qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has outlined his plans for the summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants face competition from Liverpool for the services of Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 25, 2024:

Erik ten Hag outlines summer plans

Erik ten Hag wants three new signings before the start of the new season. Manchester United are expected to further invest in the squad after an underwhelming campaign.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League but won the FA Cup. With INEOS taking over the football matters at Old Trafford, multiple changes are expected over the summer.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Dutch manager said that the club want to sign a new striker, another central midfielder, and, if possible, a replacement for Raphael Varane.

“We need to sign an extra striker in the summer. And if we can sign another central midfielder and a replacement for (Raphael) Varane, things will look good again. If the team remains fit we can try and aim for top four again,” said Ten Hag.

The Red Devils have been linked with Real Madrid striker Joselu recently.

Manchester United face Leny Yoro competition

Manchester United will have to ward off competition from Liverpool if they wish to sign Leny Yoro this summer, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Red Devils are expected to rope in a new defender this year to fill the shoes of Raphael Varane, who's set to leave. Yoro has caught the eye with Lille this season and has apparently convinced the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old has appeared 44 times across competitions, almost all of which have been starts. Manchester United are hoping to prise him away at the end of the season but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have now entered the fray and are ready to pour cold water on their bitter rivals' plans. The Merseyside club are laying down succession plans for Virgil van Dijk and have identified the Frenchman as a target.

Red Devils yet to decide Erik ten Hag fate, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United could part ways with Erik ten Hag despite winning the FA Cup on Saturday, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch manager's future has been subject to speculation for a while, with reports claiming that he could be sacked this summer. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel have been named as possible replacements.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils are yet to come to a decision regarding the matter.

“On Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will wait until after the FA Cup final, obviously, but in general the possibility of saying the club and ten Hag could part ways afterwards remains concrete,” Fabrizio

He continued:

“It’s true that Manchester United have now started discussing options to replace ten Hag internally, and they’ve also made some contacts with agents of managers so that they’re ready in case United fire the Dutchman.

"There’s no expectation on the timing of the announcement because Man United have still not told anything to Erik ten Hag."

He concluded:

“The situation will absolutely be one to watch in the next days and there are several candidates interested. Some of them would love to take the job like Tuchel, but Man United are still reviewing that internally.”

Ten Hag has won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford, registering a win ratio of 57.89% across competitions.