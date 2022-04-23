Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag stance on Cristiano Ronaldo revealed; Red Devils told they have regressed under Ralf Rangnick, and more - 22 April 2022

Manchester United will travel to the Emirates on Saturday to face Arsenal in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick cannot afford another loss after a humiliating defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo has been revealed. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been told that they have regressed under Rangnick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd April 2022:

Erik ten Hag stance on Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is staring at an uncertain future.

Erik ten Hag is confident he can manage top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Dutchman has been appointed the next manager for the Red Devils and will take charge at Old Trafford this summer. The 52-year-old has his task cut out, though, as the Premier League giants have endured an underwhelming season so far.

“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. Erik ten Hag tells @trouw on working with Cristiano Ronaldo and stars: “I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision”.“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. Erik ten Hag tells @trouw on working with Cristiano Ronaldo and stars: “I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision”. 🔴 #MUFC @TheEuropeanLad“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. https://t.co/jJAYYYeHiM

In a recent interview, Ten Hag was asked whether he was ready to handle the big stars at Manchester United. The Dutchman appeared confident but added that underperformers will not be spared regardless of who they are, saying:

“I think so, but I will remain myself in that too. I will not change my view on coaching. The material always determines how you play, but I indicate the requirements that come with it and the standards. I tell who has what task and who does not meet it, will be told that, regardless of who it is. I make no concessions in that regard."

Ronaldo has top-scored for the club with 21 goals across competitions, with no other player hitting double digits. However, with United exiting both domestic cup competitions and Europe and struggling to finish in the Premier League top four, Ronaldo is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United have regressed under Ralf Rangnick

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United have regressed under Ralf Rangnick. The German was appointed to steer the ship after Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s sacking. However, Rangnick has struggled to oversee a top-four finish so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the Red Devils need a total clear-out this summer, opining:

“I’d be surprised if he does stay on, to be honest. I know he is down to stay, but because of the way it’s gone for him – perhaps it would be better for him to leave. They’ve actually gotten worse under Rangnick. I know you can only work with what you’ve got, but I’d be very surprised if he lasts much longer. I just think they’d be better off having a total clear-out."

Rangnick has won just nine of his 19 Premier League games in charge. United trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points, having played a game more, with just five more matches to go.

Alex McLeish backs Red Devils to sign world-class striker this summer

Erling Haaland has admirers in the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Manchester United have been tipped to sign a world-class striker like Erling Haaland by former Scotland manager Alex McLeish. The Red Devils are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad over the summer to accommodate Erik ten Hag’s tactics.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Old Trafford outfit are only as good as their strikers. He elaborated:

“I would have said they have to concentrate on a top, top striker. If that’s Haaland, why not? It’s got to be somebody like that. There are then other positions to fill. Back in the day, Sir Alex Ferguson organised his back four; he organised the midfielders who did the long yards. He really got the cultured players playing to a good level."

McLeish continued:

“That’s what he did. But at Man United, you’re only as good as your strikers. Now, of course, you need a defence. But you see the strikers at Liverpool, those three, four guys are off the charts. Those are real, world-class players."

