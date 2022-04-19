Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag tipped to build team around 4 stars; Donny van de Beek backed to succeed, and more - 18 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to Anfield on Tuesday to face Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils are fifth in the league table after 31 games, 19 points behind the second-placed Reds.

Meanwhile, current Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has been tipped to build his team around four players at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek has been backed to regain his mojo next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Paul Robinson tips Erik ten Hag to build Manchester United team around four stars

Erik ten Hag is expected to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Erik ten Hag should rebuild the Manchester United team around four players. The Dutch manager is the favourite to take charge at Old Trafford this summer. Ten Hag is tipped to oversee a massive rebuild at the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and David de Gea should be the backbone of Ten Hag’s team.

“Bruno Fernandes is one. He has performed well regardless of the situation at United. There is doubts over (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Edinson) Cavani. Ten Hag has proved that he’s a top coach, but he has not dealt with that level of player. The expectations at United are very different,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“Jadon Sancho is another player, I think, he’ll build around. David de Gea will retain his place, I’m sure. You need to keep a spine as well so Varane will be another, without a doubt. He’ll prove to be a great signing. Next season, he’ll return to his best. The four for me would be Sancho, Fernandes, Varane and De Gea. They will be key to the manager’s plans moving forward."

Paddy Kenny tips Donny van de Beek to succeed

Donny van de Beek has struggled while on loan at Everton.

Donny van de Beek could find a new lease of life after the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to Paddy Kenny.

The Dutch midfielder joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 but has failed to nail down a permanent place in the starting XI. He is currently on loan with Everton but has struggled for game time at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Van de Beek could replace Paul Pogba at United.

“If Ten Hag does come in, then this is his (Van de Beek's) last chance. He’s got to start producing at Manchester United in the same way he used to do at Ajax. We all know how good he is. He’s done ok at Everton, but maybe not as good as some people thought,” said Kenny.

He added:

“You would think Pogba will leave Man United as well, so it would make sense for him to be part of pre-season. He’s a great player, and as I say, we know how good he is; it’s just about how much he wants to make it at Man United."

Ajax attempting to keep Ten Hag at club

Ajax technical manager Gerry Hamstra has said that the Eredivisie giatns are tying their hardest to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club. Ten Hag has been linked with a move to Manchester United and is expected to take charge in the summer.

Speaking to the press recently, Hamstra said that Ten Hag is focused on Ajax despite his uncertain future at the club.

“There is interest for Erik ten Hag; that is normal. He has done fantastic. We hope he stays. We have to stick with the facts; he has not left yet. He still is focusing on Ajax, so do we. We did everything possible (to keep him at Ajax). We were very busy with that. He reacted that he is focussing on Ajax now. Now we are preparing for two scenarios: Ten Hag might stay or might leave."

While Ajax are on course to win their third Eredevisie title in four years, they were beaten 2-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final.

