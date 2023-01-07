Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Ajax forward; Red Devils receive Marcus Thuram boost, and more - January 7, 2023

Manchester United cruised to a 3-1 victory over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Friday (December 7). Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford either side of a Conor Coady own goal helped the Red Devils progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in an Ajax forward. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 7, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United have set their sights on Mohammed Kudus, according to The Daily Star.

Ten Hag is eager to bring in a new striker this month to bolster his forward line and has zeroed in on the Ghana international. The 22-year-old has been in sparkling form for Ajax this season and also caught the eye with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Former Chelsea man, Christian Atsu insists £35m for Mohammed Kudus is “too cheap”. Former Chelsea man, Christian Atsu insists £35m for Mohammed Kudus is “too cheap”.

Ten Hag has already raided his former side for Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer but is planning to return for further reinforcements.

However, the Eredivisie giants have hiked their asking price for Kudus to £35 million following his exploits in Qatar. Ten Hag reckons Ajax’s demands are unrealistic and could move on to alternate targets unless a compromise is reached.

Kudus has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Dutch giants this season, scoring ten goals and setting up two.

Manchester United receive Marcus Thuram boost

Marcus Thuram is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram, as outlined by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has enjoyed a stellar run with Borussia Monchengladbach this season. He is in the final six months of his contract and is being monitored by quite a few clubs around Europe. The Red Devils are also on the list as they look to bring in a new No. 9 this month.

Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B Marcus Thuram is exactly the type of forward Ten Hag will want. Similar qualities of Gakpo, able to play left & central. Out of contract in the summer, so a realistic & affordable January target. A perfect complimentary addition to the current #MUFC squad. #ThePromisedLand 1/3 Marcus Thuram is exactly the type of forward Ten Hag will want. Similar qualities of Gakpo, able to play left & central. Out of contract in the summer, so a realistic & affordable January target. A perfect complimentary addition to the current #MUFC squad. #ThePromisedLand 1/3 https://t.co/2gDz500VCH

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said Inter Milan are interested in the 25-year-old but added that he prefers a move to the Premier League instead.

"The Premier League is a priority for Marcus Thuram, for sure. Inter Milan are interested. I’m told it’s too early to decide. Thuram will take his time because being a free agent in June means it’s a big opportunity for him, and it can change at any time," wrote Romano.

Thuram has registered 13 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side.

Red Devils unlikely to challenge for Premier League this season, says Stan Collymore

Manchester United are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title this season, according to former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore.

The Red Devils are currently on the rise under Ten Hag. The Dutchman has his team firing on all cylinders, sparking talk of a siege on the league. However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Old Trafford outfit are not yet ready to launch a title charge.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk recently about Man United being in the title race, but sorry folks, not for me. I think there is zero chance they end up seriously fighting for this season’s Premier League title. They’re not good enough at the moment to put together a 10-game winning streak. They also don’t have the squad depth like their Manchester rivals do,” said Collymore.

He added:

“When I look at this United team, I see the seeds of what Arsenal have done, and that is having a manager in Erik Ten Hag who prefers developing his squad’s younger players, and I think that philosophy will guarantee two things – progress, but also inconsistent performances along the way.”

Collymore added that a top-four finish would mean a successful season for Manchester United:

“Ten Hag doesn’t look like the type of manager to push for huge signings in an attempt to drastically change his plans for his squad either, so it’ll take some more time for them to mount a genuine title challenge. In terms of what would be a successful domestic season this year, I think top four would be mission accomplished."

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League after 17 games.

Poll : 0 votes