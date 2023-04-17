Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Anthony Martial stay; Red Devils sent Wout Weghorst warning, and more - April 16, 2023

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 16) in the Premier League. Antony and Diogo Dalot found the back of the net to take Erik ten Hag’s team to third in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has said that he expects striker Anthony Martial to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the Red Devils not to tie Wout Weghorst to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 16, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Anthony Martial stay

Anthony Martial could stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag has said that he expects Anthony Martial to stay at Manchester United next season.

The French striker has endured an injury-ravaged season but has impressed when fit. Martial has seven goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Ten Hag said that the Red Devils play better football with the 27-year-old on the pitch.

“He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better. From my point of view, yes (Martial will stay),” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United are expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and that could affect Martial’s game time.

Manchester United sent Wout Weghorst warning

Wout Weghorst arrived at Old Trafford on loan this winter.

Former Manchester United striker Luis Saha reckons Wout Weghorst is not good enough for the Red Devils.

The Dutch striker moved to Old Trafford on a six-month loan spell in January and has been a first-team regular under Ten Hag. The 30-year-old’s work ethics have been widely praised, but his lack of form in front of goal has been a problem. Weghorst has two goals and three assists in 22 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said that the Dutchman has done little to warrant a permanent stay at Manchester United:

“In terms of numbers, it’s clear that Wout Weghorst needs to score more goals because that is what a club like Manchester United need. When the ball is coming through from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford or Antony, you need a striker who can score 15-20 goals a season,” said Saha.

He added:

“However, it’s not good enough that he’s scored twice in 20 games, and I don’t see that changing before the end of the season. In terms of his mentality, he works hard, but that is not good enough. For me, he hasn’t done enough to show people that he deserves his spot in the team beyond the summer. The manager has a better idea, as he sees him in training every day, but for me, Wout is not the answer.”

Weghorst started against Nottingham Forest on the bench and came on for Anthony Martial in the 72nd minute.

Red Devils need over €20 million to sign Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will need to offer more than €20 million to permanently sign Marcel Sabitzer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils on loan for the rest of the season from Bayern Munich in January. The 29-year-old has been a revelation, scoring three goals and setting up one more in 13 games across competitions.

The Premier League giants are reportedly contemplating keeping him at the club permanently. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Bavarians are willing to allow the player to leave if their valuation is met.

“It’s different with Marcel Sabitzer. FC Bayern are happy that their loanee is performing so well at Manchester United, given that it will drive up his asking price. Critically, unlike Gravenberch, Sabitzer is for sale! Offers upwards of €20m are welcome in Munich,” said Falk.

United are expected to strengthen their midfield this summer. Scott McTominay has been linked with an exit, and Sabitzer could be a cost-effective replacement.

Poll : 0 votes