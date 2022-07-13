Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo stay; club optimistic about securing Ajax defender, and more - July 12, 2022

Manchester United secured a 4-0 win over Liverpool in their first game of the pre-season. Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri helped the club win the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that new United manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are confident about securing the signature of a Ajax defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 12, 2022:

Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo stay

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. The club's relative lack of transfer activity this summer has reportedly frustrated the 37-year-old, who is already least pleased on missing out on the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has reportedly told the club to consider his departure if a suitable bid comes in. There's speculation regarding the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s suitability to Ten Hag’s tactics too. However, the Dutch manager has insisted from day one that the player is firmly in his plans for the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ten Hag is preparing to have another conversation with Ronaldo to convince him to stay:

“Ten Hag is now waiting to have another talk with Cristiano to try to change his mind. Whatever some people have speculated about how the former Real Madrid man might fit into Ten Hag’s tactics, the truth is he wants at all costs to have him in his team for next year,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Ten Hag still considers Ronaldo a world-class player, and he would certainly be the star of his Manchester United team in 2022-2023. The manager believes that Ronaldo can be perfect for his tactical approach.”

Manchester United optimistic about securing Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are confident of securing the signature of Lisandro Martinez this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean defender is a target for Ten Hag ahead of the new season and is also wanted by Arsenal. However, it now appears the Old Trafford outfit have moved ahead of the Gunners in the race for the 24-year-old.

Lisandro, pushing again with Ajax to leave the club this summer. Manchester United are now feeling confident on Lisandro Martínez deal. Ajax are open to discuss on the fee, new contacts expected very soon after bid rejected last week.

Ten Hag worked with Martinez at Ajax and believes he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League. The Red Devils have already seen their initial offer rejected by the Eredivisie side.

However, United are preparing to initiate new contact to facilitate a deal this summer. Martinez has his heart set on reuniting with his former manager and is pushing to complete the move

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Red Devils to issue ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United need to take a stand in the Frenkie de Jong saga.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal of €85 million with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder but have failed to reach a breakthrough with the player. The 25-year-old wants to stay at the Camp Nou but is unwilling to take a pay cut.

Frenkie's priority, staying at Barça - but salary reduction still "very unlikely". De Jong deal, never collapsed... but no changes: still no green light from Frenkie. Man United & Barça have an agreement ready since June: €65m, €20m add-ons [structure to be decided].

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Premier League giants need to show some self-respect and hand De Jong an ultimatum.

“It’s going to come to the stage where Man United need to have some self-respect. A club of Man United’s stature, how have they fallen where De Jong has said ‘Let me keep you on hold, and make my mind up in a couple of months’. That isn’t how Man United are used to being treated, usually it’s ‘I’ll sign for Man United, let’s get it done’,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“It’s a bit embarrassing for them the longer it goes on, to be honest. Maybe they’ve got to give him an ultimatum, and say ‘There is this date. You either sign, or we are moving on to other players’.”

