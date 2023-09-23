Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Evan Ferguson; Red Devils eyeing Antonio Nusa, and more - September 23, 2023

Manchester United travel to Turf Moor on Saturday (September 23) to face Burnley in the Premier League. The Red Devils will be desperate for a win following their 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to bring Evan Ferguson to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have entered the race to sign Club Brugge striker Antonio Nusa.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 23, 2023.

Erik ten Hag wants Evan Ferguson

Erik ten Hag has set his sights on Evan Ferguson, according to Fichajes. The Dutch manager is reportedly obsessed with the Irish forward and wants to pair him with Rasmus Hojlund.

Ferguson has exploded into the scene at Brighton & Hove Albion and is already tipped to be a future superstar. Ten Hag is pleased with the player's performances and has asked Manchester United to secure his signature.

The Red Devils have suffered due to the lack of a proven No. 9 in recent seasons. While they have signed Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, there remains a need for further reinforcements.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Ferguson and are now planning to make him their statement signing next summer. However, the move is likely to be a costly affair, as the Seagulls value him at over £100 million.

The Red Devils also face competition from Manchester City and Arsenal for the 18-year-old.

Manchester United eyeing Antonio Nusa

Manchester United are interested in Antonio Nusa, according to Fichajes. The Norwegian attacker has turned heads following his impressive form with Club Brugge. His efforts have forced the Old Trafford hierarchy to sit up and take note.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the new campaign under Ten Hag. The Dutchman has seen his team struggle in the final third and is keen to make amends.

A new forward remains on his agenda, and Nusa has been identified as a target, possibly as Anthony Martial's replacement. However, Manchester United face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid for the 18-year-old.

Erik ten Hag under massive pressure at Old Trafford

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Erik ten Hag is under tremendous pressure at Manchester United at the moment.

The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last summer and oversaw a decent debut campaign. However, things have gone downhill this season, with the Red Devils losing four of their six games across competitions so far.

While it's too early to talk of a change in management, it's clear that results must improve immediately. Collymore, though, told Caught Offside that Ten Hag will be afforded time till the end of the campaign to turn things around.

"He’s under massive pressure. When you concede three goals in three consecutive games, it goes without saying the spotlight is going to be on you.

"The signings Ten Hag has made, despite having three transfer windows, just haven’t clicked yet. You still can’t really see which players form the spine of his team. There are question marks over pretty much every senior player," said Collymore.

He continued:

“One thing I will say about the Dutchman though – although he is undeniably under pressure, I think the Glazers will stay patient until the end of the season.

"Any big decision on the manager will come at the end of the season, but there is a huge expectation for the side to qualify for Europe again, and the way things are going, that doesn’t look likely.”

Ten Hag won the EFL Cup last season, reached the FA Cup final and helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League.