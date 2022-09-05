Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag willing to be friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils were close to signing Barcelona right-back this summer, and more - September 4, 2022

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. Debutant Antony opened the scoring, while Marcus Rashford registered a second-half brace to end the Gunner’s perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he will be a friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils were close to securing a Barcelona right-back this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 4, 2022:

Erik ten Hag willing to be friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for form this season.

Erik ten Hag has said that he's ready to do everything to help Cristiano Ronaldo regain his best form at Manchester United. The Portuguese has struggled for chances at Old Trafford this season, starting the last four games from the bench.

Speaking recently, as relayed by The Guardian, Ten Hag said that the lack of a proper pre-season has hurt Ronaldo.

“I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season, and you cannot miss the pre-season. It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning (of players), in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness,” said Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has failed to score in six league games this season.

Manchester United were close to signing Sergino Dest this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Sergino Dest (left) was wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United were close to signing Sergino Dest this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Erik ten Hag wanted a new right-back and had his eyes on the Barcelona man, but a move did not materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the transfer failed to transpire due to the Red Devils’ failure to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“The January transfer market is still far away. Erik ten Hag and the board will decide during the World Cup break. Certainly, Ten Hag is a big fan of Diogo Dalot, who has started really well this season. In the market, the only really concrete option in the last few days was Sergino Dest, but only if Wan Bissaka had left,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“In the end, there was not the right offer for AWB, and so Man United decided not to proceed with a move for Dest on loan with a buy option. Dest has ended up moving to AC Milan on loan instead, so that is no longer an option. I’m not aware of United looking that closely at other right-backs, but we’ll see what happens in January.”

Wan-Bissaka is yet to start a game under Ten Hag this season.

Antony bids goodbye to Ajax

Antony secured a move to Manchester United this summer.

Antony has apologised to Ajax fans for leaving this summer. The Brazilian arrived at Manchester United in the closing days of the transfer window after a long transfer saga. The Red Devils agreed a £85 million move with Ajax to bring in the 22-year-old attacker.

In a video shared on social media, Antony said that he felt at home at Ajax and said that leaving the club was difficult.

“I felt at home at this club. It’s quite difficult. I said goodbye to everyone at the club. From day one, I got an amazing reception, but it is how it is. I will always have this club and the fans in my heart. They always supported me and put me at ease. I’m grateful to my family and to this club that made a lot possible. Even my selection for Brazil began here,” said Antony.

He continued:

“I will carry this club with me for the rest of my life, and I will always keep an eye on it. I’m very happy, very, very happy for this opportunity. I’m very grateful to Ajax for the opportunities they gave me. I have grown to love the club. I am grateful for everything.”

Antony added that Ajax will always be in his heart.

“It is how it is. Ajax will always be in my heart. I thank everyone. I thank the board, the players and the club. I thank the fans for their warmth. I’m sorry if I failed you, but I’m especially thankful for the great reception I got. I will have this club in my heart for the rest of my life. Thank you,” said Antony.

Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United on Sunday.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav