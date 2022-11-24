Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford departure; Alejandro Garnacho thanks Erik ten Hag, and more - November 23, 2022

Manchester United are fighting for a place in the Premier League top four. The Red Devils are fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho has thanked United manager Erik ten Hag for giving him a run with the first team.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 23, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford departure

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford this week.

Fabrizio Romano has saidthat Cristiano Ronaldo had usual talks with Manchester United before the two parties parted ways. The Portuguese’s time at Old Trafford came to an end this week following a controversial interview. The Red Devils were particularly unhappy with the 37-year-old’s criticism of Ten Hag.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ronaldo won't receive any compensation for the termination of his contract.

“Talks were very normal between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. He knew the situation was too tense, and the club knew the only way was to separate. Man Utd were particularly unhappy with the player’s comments on Ten Hag; this is something they really didn’t accept. Ronaldo will not have any compensation, as both sides wanted a clear resolution. Where will he end up, we will see!” wrote Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



Plan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. Manchester United will save around £17m as Cristiano Ronaldo agreed not to receive any pay off.🤝🏻 #MUFC Plan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. Manchester United will save around £17m as Cristiano Ronaldo agreed not to receive any pay off. 🔴🤝🏻 #MUFCPlan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. https://t.co/NCo0oLhokg

Romano added that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford from Juventus in 2021 was a mistake.

“I think nothing will change the relationship between Ronaldo and Man Utd fans; it will stay forever because the history will always be there. But joining Man United in that moment of his career was probably a mistake purely from a sporting point of view,” wrote Romano.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently with the Portugal team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alejandro Garnacho thanks Erik ten Hag for first-team run

Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a blistering start to the season.

Alejandro Garnacho has thanked Erik ten Hag for giving him the opportunity to showcase his skills for United.

The 18-year-old has exploded onto the scene at Old Trafford this season and has been one of the standout performers under the Dutch manager. The Argentinean was adjudged the club’s player of the month in November.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Alejandro Garnacho: "Erik ten Hag is a very good manager and, above all, he's a great person. He always pays very close attention to us all, and helps us a great deal, especially the young players." [MU] 🗣 Alejandro Garnacho: "Erik ten Hag is a very good manager and, above all, he's a great person. He always pays very close attention to us all, and helps us a great deal, especially the young players." [MU]

Speaking to the club’s website recently, Garnacho heaped praise on Ten Hag.

“Erik Ten Hag is a very good manager and, above all, he’s a great person. He always pays very close attention to us all and helps us a great deal, especially the young players. I've had to keep working hard until that moment came where I was given my opportunity. For the moment, I’m making the most of the opportunities he’s giving me,” said Garnacho.

He continued:

"I don’t want to take a backward step from here. I’d like to appear regularly in the team and keep going in the same way."

Garnacho has appeared 11 times for the Red Devils this season, registering three goals and as many assists.

Manchester United likely to be sold soon, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United could be sold soon, according to Fabrizio Romano. It was recently announced that the Red Devils hierarchy are ready to consider a sale. A section of the club’s fana have long protested the club’s ownership.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that there have been a few approaches for the Premier League giants.

“Now we enter into a new era with Manchester United that could be sold soon. I say soon because sources close to the club guarantee that the process is already ongoing, that there are already some groups interested in buying Manchester United. There have been some approaches,” said Romano.

He continued:

“And so things are moving around Manchester United. It is not just a statement to announce that something will happen, but it’s also a statement that confirms that something is already in the air around Manchester United.”

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously expressed an interest in buying the Old Trafford outfit.

