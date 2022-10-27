Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils not in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward, and more - October 26, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to welcome Sheriff to Old Trafford on Thursday (October 27) in the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s team will be eager to get back to winning ways after the weekend’s draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Romano has also added that the Red Devils are not in talks to sign a Bayer Leverkusen forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 26, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the squad for Thursday’s game.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo have patched up after the recent saga at Manchester United. The Portuguese was omitted from the squad that travelled to Chelsea after refusing to come off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in the previous game.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ronaldo had positive talks with Ten Hag and is now back in contention to play again.

“Cristiano understood it was not the best way to act. It’s important to mention he’s now back in contention for the first team; we will see him get an opportunity again. He’s 100% available. But what happened with his talks with Ten Hag?” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m told they have been in constant, direct contact, and it was positive. Ronaldo was really sorry, but also Ten Hag understood the player wanted to be involved more. They spoke about it; they had multiple conversations, and they decided to shake hands, and now Ronaldo is back in the United first team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 https://t.co/fB6HMHEmX9

Romano also added that finding a new club in January might not be easy for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“We will now see if Jorge Mendes will continue to try to find a club for Ronaldo in January, but we know it won’t be easy to get such a big deal done in the middle of the season. United would also have to find a new striker, and again, it’s not easy to find top players in January,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Overall, I’m told that all the people in Manchester United think that Ten Hag handled this incident very well, board included.”

Ronaldo has appeared 11 times for the Red Devils this season across competitions, including six starts, but has scored just twice.

Manchester United not in talks to sign Patrik Schick, says Fabrizio Romano

Patrik Schick has admirers at Old Trafford..

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Patrik Schick, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Czech Republic international was a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen last season but has struggled to replicate those heights this campaign. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, and recent reports have claimed that they could turn to him to solve their striker conundrum.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @caughtoffside] "There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for #mufc . He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing." [ @FabrizioRomano "There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for #mufc. He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing." [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside]

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are not in contact with the player’s entourage at the moment.

“There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for Manchester United. He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing. I think he’s (a) very talented player but needs to be more consistent; for sure, he could be a good option for many big clubs in the Premier League,” wrote Romano.

Schick has scored three goals in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Red Devils close to appointing former Liverpool sporting director

Manchester United are close to appointing Michael Edwards as their new sporting director, according to Football Insider. The former Liverpool man is taking a break from the game after leaving his job at Anfield this summer. However, the Red Devils have managed to turn his head with a highly lucrative offer.

Edwards was the man behind Liverpool’s immensely successful run in the transfer market under manager Jurgen Klopp. Chelsea were also interested in him this summer but failed in their endeavours to take him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have now moved on to alternate targets, leaving the door open for Manchester United to snap up Edwards. The Red Devils are hoping Edwards can work wonders at Old Trafford as well.

