Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo almost certain to leave Red Devils; Aaron Wan-Bissaka open to Crystal Palace reunion, and more - November 14, 2022

Manchester United have shown steady growth under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager arrived from Ajax this summer and has stamped his authority at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is almost certain to leave the Red Devils following his explosive interview. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Aaron Wan-Bissaka is open to a return to Crystal Palace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 14, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo almost certain to leave Manchester United after explosive interview, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United are shocked to learn of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese sat down with the English journalist and criticised various aspects of the club. He slammed Ten Hag for ‘lack of respect’ in snippets of the interview, with the full episode to be aired later this week.

With the rest of the world still coming to terms with Ronaldo's latest antics, Romano has provided an update on the Premier League giants’ stance on the situation. In his column for Caught Offside, the Italian said that the Red Devils are now aware that they have a major issue in their midst.

“They (United) were pretty shocked. They knew Ronaldo would be giving an interview to clarify his situation, but they were not expecting something like this. They didn’t think Ronaldo would come out with such big statements in the middle of the season,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They chose not to respond last night, as they wanted to maintain the good mood after their win over Fulham, but, of course, they know now that they have a major issue in the club.”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan It’s the interview rocking the world, and it hasn’t even aired yet! You can watch my 2-part special with the world’s greatest ever footballer @cristiano on @piersmorganuncensored @talktv this Wednesday & Thursday night at 8pm. It’s the most explosive interview I’ve ever done. It’s the interview rocking the world, and it hasn’t even aired yet! You can watch my 2-part special with the world’s greatest ever footballer @cristiano on @piersmorganuncensored @talktv this Wednesday & Thursday night at 8pm. It’s the most explosive interview I’ve ever done. 🔥 https://t.co/3xvvlDLj4y

Romano added that Ronaldo has all but ended his association with the Old Trafford outfit.

“I can reveal that the feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. They know that after this, it’s going to be more than difficult for them to find a way forward together,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Ronaldo’s focus now is on Portugal and the World Cup, but after that, he will try to find a solution to leave the club in the best way. And from United’s perspective, they know they can’t keep protecting Ronaldo in private or in public.”

Ronaldo has scored just thrice in 16 appearances across competitions this season. He now heads to the FIFA World Cup with Portugal, for whom he hasn't scored in his last nine outings.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka open to Crystal Palace reunion

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford.

Pete O’Rourke reckons Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be open to a return to Selhurst Park.

The English full-back joined Manchester United in 2019 but has dropped down the pecking order of late. With his situation under Ten Hag unlikely to improve, Crystal Palace have been linked with their former player.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that Wan-Bissaka could rejoin the Eagles on loan.

“I’m sure Wan-Bissaka would be interested in making that return to Selhurst Park, probably on a loan deal initially. I think the right-back position at Palace is maybe not the strongest, with the likes of Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne sharing that spot right now. Somebody like Wan-Bissaka would probably be an upgrade on what they’ve got right now,” said O’Rourke.

Wan-Bissaka has appeared just once for the Red Devils this season, registering just four minutes of game time.

Red Devils could revisit interest in Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could reignite their interest in Sergino Dest, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The American right-back was a target for the Red Devils this summer but ended up staying at Barcelona. However, the Premier League giants have retained an interest in the 22-year-old, with Ten Hag eager to bring in a decent backup to Diogo Dalot.

Sergiño Dest @sergino_dest @USMNT @FIFAWorldCup A dream come true to be called up for my first World Cup! I will give everything for the country! Let’s goooo! A dream come true to be called up for my first World Cup! I will give everything for the country! Let’s goooo! 🇺🇸❤️ @USMNT @FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/LdVpFaa1Mj

Dest is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are looking to offload him next summer. The player is currently on loan to AC Milan for the season. He has started only two of eight games across competitions for the Serie A holders and has no goal contribution.

The Rossoneri have the option to tie him down permanently, but the American has failed to impress. Having previously worked with Ten Hag, the 22-year-old could be willing to join his former manager at Manchester United next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes