Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Cristiano Ronaldo to accept changed role at Old Trafford; Red Devils interested in Porto goalkeeper, and more - October 14, 2022

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Omonoia on Thursday (October 13) in the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay came off the bench and scored the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils captain Gary Neville has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to accept that his role at Old Trafford has changed. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Porto goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 14, 2022:

Gary Neville advises Cristiano Ronaldo to accept changed role at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench against Everton to score the winner.

Gary Neville reckons Cristiano Ronaldo should accept that he won’t be a first-team regular at Manchester United this season. The Portuguese has largely started games from the bench this season under new manager Erik ten Hag. Injury to Anthony Martial has opened up opportunities for him of late.

Speaking to The Mirror, Neville said that the 37-year-old could still contribute heavily from the bench for the Red Devils.

“What I would hope is that, like with any other player coming towards the end of his career, he'll accept that he won't play every single game, and he'll stay and become a massive contributor, like he was on Sunday night (in the win over Everton), and United will have a good season,” said Neville.

Neville added that Manchester United have a better shot at finishing in the top four with Ronaldo in the team.

“If Ronaldo stays, I do think they have a far better chance of being a top-four team, even if he doesn't play every week, and he comes off the bench, like he did against Everton. But I suspect his mentality, his psyche is such that he can't not play,” said Neville.

He continued:

"He feels it's an insult, and people I respect enormously in the game think he's being disrespected by being on the bench, but I don't see that at all. I think Erik ten Hag has come out of this really well."

Ronaldo has two goals from 11 appearances for United this season.

Manchester United interested in Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Diogo Costa, according to Diario de Noticias via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese goalkeeper has caught the eye with his assured performances between the sticks for Porto. The 23-year-old’s ball-playing ability is one of his strong points, making him an ideal fit in Ten Hag’s tactics. Last week, he became the first custodian in the UEFA Champions League to save a penalty and provide an assist in the same gaem.

Ten Hag has persisted with David de Gea in goal this season at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is among the best around when it comes to traditional goalkeeping. However, his struggles with the ball at his feet have been well documented. The player is already in the final year of his contract, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year.

However, United could be tempted to replace De Gea with a goalkeeper more suited to Ten Hag’s tactics this season. Costa has emerged as an option, and the Red Devils are leading the race for his signature.

Erik ten Hag demands more of Antony

Antony has been impressive since arriving at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag reckons Antony needs to work to further improve himself. The Brazilian has hit the ground running since joining Manchester United this summer from Ajax. However, the player has come under criticism from Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, who recently labelled him as a one-trick pony.

Speaking after the win in midweek, Ten Hag pointed out that Antony must add more variation to his game.

“I think we have seen a few now from his dribble capabilities, his speed. His finishing, also his creating, but now also he has to work on more variation. He (Antony) is a player who can adapt quickly to a high level and is a player who likes challenges, and he needs the challenges. Every training for him is a challenge; every game is a challenge, and that will make the best out of him, and he likes that,” said Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager, though, added that the player has already displayed his potential at Old Trafford.

“I think there is really a lot of space for improvement with him (Antony), but I think he’s already at a really good level, when you are the first player who scored in three in a row, three goals for Manchester United in all history. That already shows his potential,” said Ten Hag.

Antony has appeared seven times for Manchester United this season and scored thrice.

