Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford; Red Devils willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejoin Crystal Palace, and more - November 6, 2022

Manchester United stumbled to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday (November 6) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men remain in fifth place after 13 games.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejoin Crystal Palace on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 6, 2022:

Robbie Fowler advises Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has one foot out of Old Trafford.

Robbie Fowler has said that Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United next year.

The Portuguese has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford this season, struggling to adjust to Erik ten Hag’s dynamic tactics. The 37-year-old has been in and out of the team and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking to Fair Betting Sites UK, Fowler said that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into Ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United.

“Not everyone can play the perfect way. He was brought in to score goals, and he has scored goals. Now a different manager has come in who has new goals and a different ambition of wanting to play. It is quite clear that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into that plan, so the best concern for all parties is if he goes,” said Fowler.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“He’s important part of the squad, we are happy with him & leader role”, tells Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd captain today. Ten Hag: “Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him”.“He’s important part of the squad, we are happy with him & leader role”, tells @ShamoonHafez Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd captain today. Ten Hag: “Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him”. 🔴 #MUFC“He’s important part of the squad, we are happy with him & leader role”, tells @ShamoonHafez. https://t.co/ktPWhjxIps

Fowler added that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would have to take a pay cut to leave Old Trafford.

“He is a great player, but if he wants to play close to 90 minutes, then he has got to go. He is still a handful, and the way he looks after himself is up there with the better players who have ever lived. (But) The money situation is massive, and any club in the world would take him,” said Fowler.

He continued:

"If he wants to continue to play at a good level, then unfortunately for him he will have to take a huge pay cut. He should be aware of that."

Ronaldo has scored just three times in 15 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejoin Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka return to Crystal Palace on loan, according to The Sun.

The English full-back has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot has taken his place in the starting XI and has gone from strength to strength this season. Wan-Bissaka has had just four minutes of game time under Ten Hag and is unlikely to usurp Dalot on current form.

The Englishman is a peripheral figure at the club right now, and the Red Devils are already planning his departure. The Eagles are willing to take their former player back to Selhurst Park but can only afford a temporary move. Palace still might have to pay Wan-Bissaka’s £80,000 per-week wages in full to facilitate a move.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Joao Felix future

Joao Felix is unsettled at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Atletico Madrid want to keep Joao Felix at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the new future. The Portuguese starlet has been linked with a move away from the Spanish side. Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Felix’s situation under manager Diego Simeone is not ideal.

“Despite what you might have heard about Joao Felix being on the market, I’m still told Atletico Madrid are trying to protect the player, and they want to trust him for the future. The situation with Diego Simeone is not easy, so if they will receive a really important bid. it could change; but there are still no official proposals,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Felix deserves to be a regular starter, which could be why things have started to turn sour with Los Rojiblancos.

“Personally, I think he deserves to play always as starter to prove himself at the best level, this is why it’s not working with Atletico as of now,” wrote Romano.

The 22-year-old has appeared 16 times for the La Liga side this season and has scored twice.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes