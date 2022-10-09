Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Red Devils to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January; Newcastle United interested in Luke Shaw, and more - October 8, 2022

Manchester United will return to action in the Premier League with a visit to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday (October 9). New manager Erik ten Hag will seek a return to winning ways after a chastening defeat at holders Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has advised the Red Devils to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Luke Shaw.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 8, 2022:

Alan Hutton advises Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the season.

Alan Hutton reckons Manchester United should part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in January. The Portuguese has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford this season and has looked a shadow of his former self. The 37-year-old tried in vain to leave the Red Devils this summer and has struggled to break into the first team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton pointed out that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into Ten Hag’s tactics.

“I think so (United have to let Cristiano Ronaldo go in January). I think it is getting to that stage now. He doesn’t really fit into the style of football that Ten Hag wants to play. High, aggressive, energetic, closing people down, winning the ball back in dangerous areas. That is not really Ronaldo’s game,” said Hutton.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo should remain patient 🗣️ Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo should remain patient 🗣️ https://t.co/RsYcMUMric

Hutton added that allowing Ronaldo to leave in January would be in the best interests of all parties.

“At the end of the day, he is one of the best players to ever play the game. He is not getting any younger; (but) he is still able to finish chances. I thought they would have put him on for the last half an hour against City. But I do understand that he didn’t want to disrespect him because the game was gone. Maybe a parting of ways would be the best thing come January, but we will have to wait and see,” said Hutton.

Ronaldo has scored just once in nine appearances this season for Manchester United.

Newcastle United interested in Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle United are interested in Luke Shaw, according to Football Insider. The Englishman has endured a tough start to life under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager opted to bring in Tyrell Malacia this summer, and Shaw has dropped down the pecking order as a result. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to be offered a new deal.

Although United have the option of an additional year, the Magpies are hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise Shaw away. Newcastle are convinced Shaw would be an upgrade on the available options at the position. The Magpies will look to convince the Red Devils to let Shaw go for a cut-price deal in January.

Arsenal need Champions League football to sign Marcus Rashford, says Noel Whelan

Marcus Rashford (right) of Manchester United has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan reckons Arsenal need Champions League football to secure the signature of Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The Gunners have been linked with Rashford of late.

LiveScore @livescore



2021/22 season:

🏟 32 Games - 5 Goals - 2 Assists



2022/23 season:

🏟 8 Games - 5 Goals - 3 Assists Marcus Rashford has already surpassed his goal involvements from last season2021/22 season:🏟 32 Games -5 Goals -2 Assists2022/23 season:🏟 8 Games -5 Goals -3 Assists Marcus Rashford has already surpassed his goal involvements from last season 🔥2021/22 season:🏟 32 Games - ⚽️ 5 Goals - 🎯 2 Assists2022/23 season:🏟 8 Games - ⚽️ 5 Goals - 🎯 3 Assists https://t.co/ConQapt4gk

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Rashford holds the upper hand in any negotiations for a contract extension at Old Trafford.

“When you’ve got a player with their contract running down, I call tell you, without a doubt, they hold the cards. He’s been in the goals and he seems to have found his form and that belief in his ability. He had looked like he lost that for a period of about 18 months. But he’s coming back, and he’s coming back at the right time,” said Whelan.

He added:

“He’s in such a strong place now to negotiate. Either a new contract with Man United or signing a free contract somewhere else. I don’t know where he fits in at Arsenal with the likes of Jesus, Saka, and Martinelli all playing well. But if they can get Champions League football, it’s all about strength in depth. Ten Hag has put a lot of faith in him, but these negotiations are in his hands.”

Rashford has five goals in eight appearances for Manchester United this season.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far