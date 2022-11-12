Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January; Red Devils receive blow in pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward, and more - November 12, 2022

Manchester United will travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday (November 13) to face Fulham in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a thumping win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, former Portugal international Pedro Mendes reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Red Devils in January. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have suffered a setback in their pursuit of an Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 12, 2022:

Pedro Mendes backs Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford this season.

Pedro Mendes is unimpressed by Manchester United's treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and has tipped his former teammate to leave Old Trafford this winter.

The 37-year-old was desperate to cut ties with the club this summer but failed to find a suitor. It has been a downhill ride since, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggling for game time under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, as cited by The Daily Star, Mendes said that the Red Devils shouldn't use Ronaldo as a squad player.

"The difficulty comes because Cristiano Ronaldo is not a squad player. You can't have someone like him in your team as a squad player. It's hard enough at times for a normal player to sit on the bench; the worst thing you can do for any footballer is have him warm up all game just to come on at the end for five minutes. It's embarrassing," said Mendes.

Mendes added that the 37-year-old could leave in January if he receives an offer from the right club.

"For a young player, I get it; give him minutes at the end of a game, let him build up his confidence. But for someone like Cristiano? It's humiliating. It's difficult for him to take. But now he's playing a little more for United, and everything looks a little more normal. But I think if the right club, and the right project comes along in January, he'll leave. That's what I think," said Mendes.

Ronaldo has registered three goals from 16 appearances across competitions this season for Manchester United.

Manchester United receive blow in Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit of Joao Felix. The 23-year-old is a target for the Red Devils, who have reportedly identified the Atletico Madrid forward as a replacement for Ronaldo.

🎙️| Diego Simeone: "João Félix? He is one of our forwards with the most goals. I hope he can continue with us, we need him."

However, speaking recently, Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone hinted that the La Liga side are not looking to offload the player.

“Joao is one of the players who has scored the most goals out of the forwards we have, beyond the fact that he has three now. He has the goal, and hopefully, he can continue to be with us and that he can perform at the level he has shown so many times playing and to show that he has a goal because we need him,” said Simeone.

Felix has appeared 17 times in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season and has scored thrice.

Martin Dubravka happy at Old Trafford

Martin Dubravka arrived at Old Trafford this summer to take Dean Henderson's place.

Martin Dubravka has said that he likes working with David de Gea. The Slovak international joined Manchester United this summer on loan from Newcastle United and made his debut this week in the EFL Cup.

Dubravka: "I am happy we [de Gea] have created a good mood around the training ground with Tom [Heaton] and the other guys as well that I have to mention." [mutv] #mufc

Speaking after the game, the 33-year-old said that he's enjoying his time at Old Trafford.

''I enjoy working with him (David). He is a great lad, and obviously I came here to challenge him, of course, but, at the same time, I respect him as a person. I am happy we have created a good mood around the training ground with Tom (Heaton) and the other guys as well that I have to mention. I am enjoying every minute, and it is good to be here," added Dubravka.

Dubravka is likely to be back on the bench against Fulham.

