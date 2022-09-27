Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his worth; Red Devils monitoring Aston Villa goalkeeper, and more - September 26, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 2). Erik ten Hag’s men have climbed to fifth in the standings after four consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Patrice Evra has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his worth at the club. Elsewhere, the club are monitoring an Aston Villa goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 26, 2022:

Patrice Evra backs Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his worth

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to secure a place in the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Patrice Evra has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his worth at Manchester United. The Portuguese has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. New manager Erik ten Hag has opted to use the player from the bench, a decision that has worked.

However, Ronaldo remains an important player for the Red Devils. Speaking to Betfair recently, Evra pointed out that putting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on the bench is a massive decision from Ten Hag.

“With those big decisions Ten Hag sent massive shockwaves. Let’s be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it’s not fair. Last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like ‘why am I on the bench?’ He’s right, but you have a manager, and you have to respect his decision,” said Evra.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Patrice Evra on Ten Hag: "He dropped Maguire, put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and gave Malacia an opportunity, that was a massive statement."



Some fans may not like his decisions, but Ten Hag has made it clear he's the BOSS. Man Utd needed a manager like him. Patrice Evra on Ten Hag: "He dropped Maguire, put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and gave Malacia an opportunity, that was a massive statement."Some fans may not like his decisions, but Ten Hag has made it clear he's the BOSS. Man Utd needed a manager like him. https://t.co/2lUwrU1qNJ

The Frenchman added that Ronaldo is in Ten Hag’s plans for the future.

“I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like ‘I’m going to start a new era; Ronaldo is still in my plan,’ and I’m sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan. Maybe, United need to suffer right now, and they will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo; trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I’m convinced about that,” said Evra.

He added:

“I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven’t already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic.”

Ronaldo has appeared eight times for Manchester United this season but scored just once.

Manchester United monitoring Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Emiliano Martinez, according to Football Insider. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has been rock-solid for club and country recently. Martinez played a huge role in Argentina’s Copa America triumph last year. His recent rise has caught the attention of the Red Devils.

The Premier League giants are sweating on the future of David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper has blown hot and cold recently and is in the final year of his contract. United are yet to tie him down to a new deal and are exploring their options. Martinez could be a superb replacement for De Gea but will cost them around £45 million.

Michael Carrick heaps praise on Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been a revelation at Old Trafford so far.

Michael Carrick is unsurprised by Christian Eriksen’s form this season. The Danish midfielder joined Manchester United on a Bosman move this summer and has been a huge hit so far. Eriksen has secured his place in Ten Hag’s midfield after a string of impressive outings.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He created 8 chances, more than any other player on the pitch and more than all of his teammates combined Christian Eriksen was voted MOTM against World Champions France.He created 8 chances, more than any other player on the pitch and more than all of his teammates combined Christian Eriksen was voted MOTM against World Champions France.He created 8 chances, more than any other player on the pitch and more than all of his teammates combined ✨ https://t.co/2NvfKTyciU

Speaking to The Metro, Carrick lavished praise on Eriksen.

“I’m not surprised one bit (by Eriksen’s form). I played against him a lot; I watched him a lot. I like him a lot. He’s a fantastic footballer. He’s clever; he’s smart. It almost doesn’t matter what position he plays. He can adapt. He’s just a clever, intelligent footballer with great quality. I was pleased when we signed him, and he’s not surprised me one bit. He’s a top player,” said Carrick.

The Dane has started all six Premier League games for the Red Devils this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far