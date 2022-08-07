Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Sporting; Red Devils interested in Bayern Munich forward, and more - August 6, 2022

Manchester United are putting together their final preparations ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. New manager Erik ten Hag will hope to secure a winning start to life in the English top flight.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in a Bayern Munich forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 6, 2022.

Noel Whelan backs Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting this summer. The Portuguese is unhappy at Manchester United and has already informed the club that he wants to leave. The 37-year-old has been yearning for a departure from Old Trafford all summer, but a move has so far failed to materialise.

His former club Sporting are among the names linked with Ronaldo, who's eager to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese club are in the premier European competition this season after finishing second in the league last campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also said that it's difficult to imagine the UEFA Champions League without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“It’s a club that’s close to his heart (Sporting) – we know that. He’s just really unhappy at Man United, and we saw glimpses of that coming through last season. It’s not the Man United he knew and loved before, and now you’re starting to see disagreements off the field and rumours of him being a nuisance under different managers,” said Whelan.

He added:

“There’s unrest in the changing room, and I think it boils down to not having that challenge of the Champions League. This would be the first season he hasn’t played in the Champions League. You can’t imagine that competition without him, and I think going back to Sporting would be something he would relish.”

Ronaldo, the all-time Champions Leaugue top scorer with 140 games, has played in 20 consecutive seasons of the competition, winning five times. He has played just 45 minutes this pre-season after missing United's Thailand and Australia tours because of personal reasons.

Manchester United interested in Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Leroy Sane, according to The Mirror. The German forward’s future at Bayern Munich is up in the air following the arrival of Sadio Mane this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new attacker before the end of the transfer window, with Ajax’s Antony his preferred choice. However, the Brazilian is likely to cost a fortune, forcing United to consider alternate targets.

Sane has popped up on their radar, and the Red Devils have already enquired about his availability. The 26-year-old would bring a wealth of experience and title winning credentials to the team. The Bavarians could be ready to let him leave for the right price.

Crystal Palace ready to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Crystal Palace are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports. The Englishman joined Manchester United from the Eagles in 2019 but has struggled to find his footing at the club. He dropped down the pecking orde last season and is no longer a first-choice under Ten Hag.

The Red Devils are ready to consider his departure, with Diogo Dalot emerging as Ten Hag’s preferred choice for the right-back position. Palace are willing to take their former player back to Selhurst Park this summer. The 24-year-old Wan-Bissaka could be open to the move, as it would hand him a chance to turn his career around.

