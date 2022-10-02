Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January; Emiliano Martinez excited about potential Old Trafford move, and more - October 1, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Etihad to battle Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 2). The Red Devils have won their last four games to move to sixth in the standings.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes new manager Erik ten Hag could sanction Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in January. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish says Emiliano Martinez would be excited about a potential move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from October 1, 2022:

Alan Hutton backs Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Old Trafford this winter.

Alan Hutton believes Ten Hag would cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo this winter. The Portuguese has struggled to break into the first team this season. The 37-year-old has mostly been used as a substitute and has struggled to make an impact off the bench.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Ten Hag could be tempted to remove Ronaldo’s massive salary from the club’s wage bill.

“I think the manager will have looked through his whole squad before even taking the job. Now that he’s worked for a few months he’ll know who he can rely on, who he wants to keep moving forward and who he wants to trim off the squad which obviously helps with the wage bill,” said Hutton.

He continued:

“You’ve obviously got (Paul) Pogba that’s off that as well, which was probably a lot of money. Ronaldo probably takes up a large chunk of that as well, so what are they going to do with him moving forward?”

Hutton added that having invested in the squad this summer, Ten Hag will now look to get rid of unwanted players.

“There’s obviously question marks over a few people, but it’s like any top team. They’ve got swollen squads, and there comes a time where you have to trim it. So that’s probably Ten Hag’s next thing, before you bring in more players you have to get rid of a few,” said Hutton.

Ronaldo could be in the starting XI for the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Emiliano Martinez excited about potential Manchester United move, says Alex McLeish

Emiliano Martinez is wanted at Manchester United.

Alex McLeish reckons Emiliano Martinez would be excited about a possible move to Manchester United next year. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing the Aston Villa goalkeeper has a possible replacement for David de Gea.

Alex McLeish reckons Emiliano Martinez would be excited about a possible move to Manchester United next year. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing the Aston Villa goalkeeper has a possible replacement for David de Gea.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Argentinean would have big shoes to fill at Old Trafford if a move materialises:

“I think he would be very excited about moving to one of the biggest clubs in the world. Man United have probably had him in their black book for a long, long time. De Gea has been at Man United for so long now, I was thinking. ‘I can’t believe he had been there that long’,” said McLeish.

He added:

“I was seeing him playing with Giggs and people like that. You definitely have to think about a new goalkeeper. De Gea has been fantastic, so to follow in his footsteps will be big shoes to fill.”

De Gea has played every minute of every game this season for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has looked close to his best this season.

Erik ten Hag has spoken highly of Marcus Rashford in a recent interview. The English forward has enjoyed a resurgent season under the Manchester United manager after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He was adjudged the Premier League’s Player of the Month for September, with Ten Hag winning the managerial award.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“He brings that potential onto the pitch and I'm really happy with his development”. Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford after PSG approaches turned down: “From day one I was very excited to work with Rashford, I already knew the impact he could have and his potential”.“He brings that potential onto the pitch and I'm really happy with his development”. Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford after PSG approaches turned down: “From day one I was very excited to work with Rashford, I already knew the impact he could have and his potential”. 🔴🔒 #MUFC“He brings that potential onto the pitch and I'm really happy with his development”. https://t.co/ImjtTeOaq6

Speaking after the announcement, the Dutch manager said that he's pleased with Rashford.

“I am excited to work with him (at the start of the season), I knew already before how much impact he could have. He’s bringing potential every game this season on the pitch. I’m really happy with his development,” said Ten Hag.

Rashford has three goals and as many assists from six games across competitions this season.

