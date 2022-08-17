Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player believes it's time for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave; Red Devils yet to agree terms with Juventus midfielder, and more - August 16, 2022

Manchester United remain in the hunt for reinforcements this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has endured a disappointing start to the new campaign - losing his first two league games - and is eager to turn things around.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick believes it's time for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are struggling to agree personal terms with a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 16, 2022:

Luke Chadwick believes it's time for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Luke Chadwick believes it's time for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time since joining Manchester United last summer. The 37-year-old remains eager to leave Old Trafford this summer, although the club want him to stay.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that all the complications could have been avoided had Ronaldo been granted his wish earlier this summer.

“You do sort of wonder if this whole situation would’ve been a bit easier if, when Ronaldo had aired views about wanting to leave, if they’d let him move on. Obviously with Anthony Martial injured after a positive pre-season, there is a worry that without Ronaldo, you can’t see where the goals are going to come from,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“I think, long-term, though it’s sad to say, I think it is time for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on. You don’t want to see a situation where he’s training on his own, eating on his own in the club canteen. He’s an iconic figure for what he’s done at the club and the career he’s had – he’s one of the greatest ever. You don’t want to see a fractured relationship and a toxic atmosphere.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summerMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. https://t.co/DEUEEfX3yr

The former Red Devils midfielder said that it would be in the club's best interest to cut ties with Ronaldo.

“It seems like it’s starting to affect the dressing room, so it may be time to cut ties with him and let him go if that’s what he wants. Maybe that’ll relax a few more in the dressing room, but it’s a tough situation for the manager when the options available in that position aren’t fantastic at the moment.”

Ronaldo was the club’s top scorer last season, finding the back of the net 24 times in 38 games. However. he's yet to open his account after two games this season.

Manchester United yet to agree terms with Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to reach an agreement with Adrien Rabiot regarding a possible move, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their midfield after losing several midfielders this summer. With their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong going nowhere, the club have turned their attention to Rabiot.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



…and Juventus are still working on Depay deal, waiting for Memphis to agree contract termination with Barça. There’s still no agreement between Manchester United and Rabiot’s camp on personal terms. Deal now stalling, as salary request’s still considered too high.…and Juventus are still working on Depay deal, waiting for Memphis to agree contract termination with Barça. There’s still no agreement between Manchester United and Rabiot’s camp on personal terms. Deal now stalling, as salary request’s still considered too high. 🚨🔴 #MUFC…and Juventus are still working on Depay deal, waiting for Memphis to agree contract termination with Barça. https://t.co/iJ7SZe8AwB

Juventus are ready to let him leave, but the Premier League giants are struggling to strike a deal with the player. The Frenchman’s salary demands have been deemed too high by the Old Trafford outfit, forcing the move to stall.

Frank McAvennie names six players not good enough for Red Devils

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has named six players who are not good enough for Manchester United. The Red Devils squad has faced severe criticism from all quarters after two lacklustre performances.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie also said that Ronaldo will be ruing his decision to return to Old Trafford last summer.

“Maguire is the club captain, and I don’t see him fired up and screaming at people. The keeper made two howlers (at the weekend), and nobody shouted at him. The players aren’t good enough. (Scott) McTominay, Fred, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford, they’re not good enough for Man United. How many chances are they going to get? It’s a strange one,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“The board have given fortunes to the club; they’ve paid a lot of money for players. They bought Ronaldo. I don’t care what people say about him; he’s a winner. He’s playing in amongst people that don’t want to play for the jersey; they’re just taking a living out of playing for Man United.”

McAvennie continued:

“You’ve got to give everything when you’re playing for any team, but especially Man United who are one of the biggest clubs in the world. These players don’t seem to care, and that’s a bad thing for Man United. They’ve got to sort Ronaldo out; he doesn’t want to be there. He’s made a bad decision (to return); that’s for sure.”

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (August 22).

