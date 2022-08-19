Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player criticises Cristiano Ronaldo for lack of leadership; Red Devils willing to offer £60 million for Real Madrid midfielder, and more - August 18, 2022

Manchester United remain eager to upgrade their squad after an inauspicious start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman failed to inspire his team in the opening two games and is still waiting for his first win this season.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Gary Neville has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of leadership. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are willing to offer £60 million for a Real Madrid midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 18, 2022:

Gary Neville criticises Cristiano Ronaldo for lack of leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure recently.

Gary Neville has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for not leading from the front during the ongoing turmoil at Manchester United. The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, with the team looking short of confidence after consecutive defeats.

Speaking on 'The Diary of a CEO' Youtube channel, Neville said that the time is ripe for Ronaldo to stand up and be counted.

“That's why I'm a little bit critical of Cristiano. You're the man; you're the star; you're the best player in the world. Come on; now is not the time to be throwing your arms around. Now is not the time for you to be walking off the pitch,” said Neville.

He continued:

"Now is the time to make sure you lead those people, but he wants to leave; he wants to go play somewhere else, and that might happen, and who can blame him? He wants to finish his career at a club that is achieving great things.”

Neville also said that Ronaldo has the resilience and mental strength to guide his teammates through the ongoing lows.

“But I do think he is the only player in that dressing room that could lead them because he's the only one with that in-built resilience and mental strength to get through a moment like this. It won't be touching him this, other than a personal frustration level in that he is playing in a team that isn't giving him the chances, the goals and the success he wants,” said Neville

He added:

"But from a point of view of criticism, this won't be touching him. He has played at Real Madrid; he's played at Man United; he's won five-six Champions League, he's won Ballon d'Ors; you can't touch him with criticism or words; it's not possible. He can withstand this kind of pressure and protect those players on the pitch."

Ronaldo remains keen to leave Manchester United this summer. He's without a goal after two games this season, starting the last one.

Manchester United willing to offer £60 million for Casemiro

Casemiro could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to pay £60 million for the signature of Casemiro, according to The Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag’s search for a new midfielder has taken him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Red Devils desperately need a midfield enforcer in their team and have identified the Brazilian as their man.

Real Madrid have brought in Aurelien Tchouameni this summer to eventually succeed Casemiro, and the process could now be accelerated. They're now locked in negotiations with United to facilitate a deal. The Brazilian is ready for a new challenge, with the Premier League giants set to offer him a lucrative contract.

Alex McLeish slams Red Devils for Lisandro Martinez transfer

Lisandro Martinez had a day to forget against Brentford.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has slammed Manchester United for their recruitment of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentinean defender, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax this summer, endured a difficult time against Brentford.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the move was poorly thought by the club.

“Everybody is in the same boat in terms of British football. Years ago, it definitely would not have happened (Martinez signing for Man United). Nowadays, because the ball is played on the deck, you think it might work. People are going to exploit that. Premier League teams know what they are doing and will exploit that,” said McLeish.

He added:

“You have the best players in the world in this league, and it has been a problem for Martinez. That turns it into a real problem for Ten Hag. That doesn’t seem to be a signing where they have thought it through. Whether they can use him in a different position, but that would mean changing the position he (they) bought him for. That would be another failure in recruitment.”

Martinez might lose his place in the starting XI against Liverpool. He was hauled off at half-time against Brentford after an underwhelming debut outing against Brighton & Hove Albion on opening day.

