Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player says Cristiano Ronaldo not suited for Red Devils’ style of play; club enter race for Everton star, and more - 22nd October 2021

Manchester United arrived at the weekend’s game against Liverpool in high spirits, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits. The Portuguese scored the winner to complete United's thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta in midweek in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, former player Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to Manchester United’s style of play. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have entered the race for an English striker who plays for Everton.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd October 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo not suited for Manchester United's style of play, claims Gabriel Agbonlahor

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t fit into Manchester United’s style of play.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t fit in Manchester United’s style of play. The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford this summer, and has been clinical in front of goal, though.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has bagged six goals in eight appearances for Manchester United. He also played a key role in their midweek triumph over Atalanta.

However, Agbonlahor believes the Red Devils only signed Ronaldo to appease their fans. Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman claimed that Ronaldo could be the 'downfall' of the Premier League giants.

“People got carried away. Ronaldo was awful for Juventus last season. This season for Man United, he has not scored many great goals,” said Agbonlahor. Ronaldo doesn’t fit into the way that Manchester United want to play.

The problem is, because of his profile and how good of a player he was, everyone feels like they’ve got to pass to him. They feel they’ve got to make a goal for Ronaldo. He’s going to be the downfall of Man United, for me. It was a signing that was done for the fans and to stop him from going to Man City,” said Agbonlahor.

Red Devils enter race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United have entered the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United have entered the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils brought in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer to lead their line. However, the Premier League giants remain interested in a no.9 to address Edinson Cavani’s impending exit at the end of the season.

The Red Devils believe Calvert-Lewin could fill the shoes of the Uruguayan, and have also identified him as the successor to Ronaldo.

Dean Henderson expected to leave on loan in January

Paul Robinson has tipped Dean Henderson to exit Manchester United on loan in January.

Paul Robinson has tipped Dean Henderson to exit Manchester United on loan in January. Speaking to Football Insider, the ex Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper also said that Henderson could eventually be the no.1 at Old Trafford.

“De Gea is back to his best, and when he’s at his best, he’s one of the world’s best. Henderson’s situation at the beginning of the season gave De Gea an opportunity, and he took it with both hands. He has never looked back," said Henderson.

Robinson continued:

"United have a real problem now. I cannot see Henderson leaving permanently because I think he’s the long-term solution for them. It is not an ideal situation having him sat on the bench, though, so I think he’ll go out on loan."

