Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player says Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to join another Premier League club; David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford, and more - October 11, 2022

Manchester United are preparing for their UEFA Europa League clash against Omonoia on Thursday (October 11) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men are second behind Real Sociedad in Group E.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton believes Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to move to another club in the Premier League. Elsewhere, David de Gea has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 11, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to join another Premier League club, says Alan Hutton

Cristiano Ronaldo failed with his attempts to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Alan Hutton reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will not move to another Premier League club if he leaves Manchester United.

The Portuguese is expected to leave Old Trafford after struggling to break into Ten Hag’s plans this season. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract and was linked with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Ronaldo won’t fit the tactics of top clubs in the Premier League.

“I don’t think he’ll stay in the Premier League. I think when you look at the top teams at this moment in time, they all play with that high, aggressive, energetic pace around them. You have to run; you have to close defenders down, I just don’t think he’s there at this moment in time," said Hutton.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 700 club goals

117 international goals



Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? 700 club goals117 international goalsIs Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? ⭐️ 700 club goals ⭐️ 117 international goalsIs Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? 🇵🇹 https://t.co/LdpmZUSIcO

However, Hutton tipped Ronaldo to continue his goalscoring form wherever he goes.

“Of course, he will still probably score 20 goals which is brilliant. He needs to fit in to the right team for that. So I would be surprised if any of the top English teams would take him. But, that being said, you never know," said Hutton.

Ronaldo has appeared ten times for Manchester United this season, scoring twice. His latest - against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend - was his 700th strike in club football.

David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford

David de Gea has divided opinion with his recent performances.

David de Gea has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper has blown hot and cold in recent seasons and is in the final year of his contract.

The Red Devils have the option of an additional year but are yet to exercise that clause. It has been regularly discussed that De Gea’s lack of ball-playing ability makes him a liability in Erik ten Hag’s system.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I'm really, really happy here at Man United”. David de Gea on his contract: “New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we'll see what happens in the future”, tells BT Sport.“I'm really, really happy here at Man United”. David de Gea on his contract: “New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we'll see what happens in the future”, tells BT Sport. 🚨🇪🇸 #MUFC“I'm really, really happy here at Man United”. https://t.co/E4KQoEh6GA

However, the Spaniard retains a desire to continue his association with the Premier League giants. Speaking recently, as relayed by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, De Gea said that he's happy at Old Trafford.

"New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we’ll see what happens in the future. I’m really, really happy here at Man United," said De Gea.

The Spaniard has played every minute of Manchester United’s games this season.

Manchester United were offered chance to sign Hirving Lozano, says Fabrizio Romano

Hirving Lozano could leave Napoli for a suitable bid.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Hirving Lozano but opted not to pursue a deal. The Mexican has been linked with a move to Old Trafford of late, with his former agent backing him to join the Red Devils.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also added that the player could be available for €20-25 million.

“I’m told Hirving Lozano was offered to Manchester United, nothing else. They never made any bid to Napoli. The situation is really quiet, he’s happy at Napoli now; I think his price tag could be around €20-25m,” wrote Romano.

The 27-year-old has appeared ten times for Napoli this season and has found the back of the net once.

