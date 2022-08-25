Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Marseille to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils agree personal terms with Ajax forward, and more - August 24, 2022

Manchester United registered a brilliant win over arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho helped new manager Erik ten Hag register his first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, former Marseille player Mamadou Niang has urged the Ligue 1 giants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with an Ajax forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 24, 2022:

Mamadou Niang urges Marseille to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is working to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Mamadou Niang has urged Marseille to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese remains desperate to leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window. Marseilel have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by Sport Witness, Niang tipped Ronaldo to have a positive impact at the club.

“We all have the right to dream! We are still talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, huh … We all remember Ibra’s impact when he arrived at PSG and reinvigorated the fans. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Marseille would be good for the city and for the fans,” said Niang.

Niang pointed out that despite his age, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would make Marseille stronger.

“He’s an old player, but today he can perform; he can bring more on the pitch and in the locker room. When you have the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, I think Longoria and McCourt should jump at the chance and at least give it a try,” said Niang.

He added:

“Last season, he had a complicated season with Manchester United. But we could see him at Juve, he was efficient and successful. I think the team would be stronger with Cristiano Ronaldo and that he will bring his experience. There is need for it with the Champions League.”

Ronaldo started from the bench against Liverpool and is without a goal in three games this season.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Antony

Antony is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Antony, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag is eager to be reunited with the Brazilian at Old Trafford this summer. The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful stint under the Dutchman at Ajax, so the Red Devils are looking to rekindle that partnership.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Personal terms already agreed;

Antony wants Man Utd move.



Ajax, keen on Hakim Ziyech if Antony leaves. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Both Ajax and Antony side, waiting for Manchester United new official bid since yesterday. New proposal expected this week to push again after €80m rejected. Personal terms already agreed; Antony wants Man Utd move. Ajax, keen on Hakim Ziyech if Antony leaves.

Manchester United have struck a deal with Antony but are yet to agree a transfer fee with Ajax. They had their opening bid of €80 million rejected by the Eredivisie giants but are expected to return with an improved offer soon. Antony is pushing for a move, but the Red Devils will have to break the bank to get their man.

Noel Whelan advises Red Devils not to offload Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has been a regular feature at Old Trafford of late.

Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to keep hold of Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has come under doubt since the arrival of Casemiro.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said McTominay, 25, would be an important squad player for the Dutch manager in a hectic schedule.

“I think, right now, they need all the players they can get. There’ll be injuries, players coming out of form. They haven’t had too much to choose from in the past couple of seasons. They couldn’t find that perfect partnership, much like at centre-back. Now they have a chance to have that squad depth again,” said Whelan.

He added:

“They need to now find that balance, with Casemiro coming – providing that experience and leadership. I don’t think McTominay is that player. Casemiro will bring a steadiness to that midfield, which they desperately need.”

McTominay earned praise from Ten Hag after a superb outing against Liverpool on Monday.

