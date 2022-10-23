Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Red Devils to offload Cristiano Ronaldo immediately; club advised to extend Marcus Rashford stay, and more - October 23, 2022

Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (October 23) at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho gave the Blues the lead in the 87th minute from the spot. However, Erik ten Hag’s men came rallying back to equalise through Casemiro in the fourth minute of injury time.

Meanwhile, former Hibernian striker Tam McManus reckons the Red Devils should offload Cristiano Ronaldo immediately. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Old Trafford outfit to tie down Marcus Rashford to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 23, 2022:

Tam McManus urges Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo immediately

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended from the squad for the Chelsea game.

Tam McManus has advised Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo as quickly as possible. The Portuguese stirred up controversy with his actions during the game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old refused to come on as a substitute and also walked off before full-time.

Speaking to Football Insider, McManus said that Ronaldo has disrespected his teammates and his manager.

“I just think there is a massive black cloud hanging over them with Ronaldo. They need to get him out the door as quickly as they can in January. I don’t think it is great for the team morale to see him walking down the tunnel. It was before the game ended. I have seen people try to defend him, saying that maybe the manager has let him leave early, but that is never, ever going to happen,” said McManus.

He added:

“I was at many clubs for many years, and you can ask any ex-professional; you don’t walk down to the changing from before the game has finished. It’s disrespectful to the manager and your teammates. I think Ten Hag has a big problem.”

Ronaldo has appeared 11 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring twice.

Noel Whelan advises Red Devils to extend Marcus Rashford stay

Marcus Rashford has operated as the focal point of Erik ten Hag’s attack of late.

Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new contract. The Englishman’s current deal runs out next summer, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The 24-year-old has found a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has that United cannot let Rashford leave for free.

“I’ve seen a different attitude and character from Rashford this season. He’s playing with a smile on his face, more so than he has in the last two seasons. He’s getting back to his best. He looks sharp and more composed in front of goal,” said Whelan.

He added:

“He looks like he’s got that fight back, and that will make it very hard for Man United to let him go for free. You’re talking about probably a £45 million player. Can they afford to let him go? He’s coming into the best years of his career now. It’d be a big risk to let him walk away.”

Rashford has scored five times in 13 games for the Red Devils this season.

Martin Keown heaps praise on Casemiro

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has spoken highly of Casemiro. The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer and took some time to settle at Old Trafford. However, the 30-year-old has come into his own in recent games.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Keown said that the Red Devils have been missing a player like Casemiro for years.

“Absolute class. I think he’s a player they’ve been missing for years. Conducts everything in that midfield. The real defensive brain of the team, and he can pass as well. He’s (Casemiro) never ruffled. He sniffs out danger. He senses things really well, he anticipates,” said Keown.

He added:

“If you give it to him in a tricky situation he can find a pass. You see people doing that in front of you, it’s brilliant. His positioning is first class.”

Casemiro has appeared 12 times for Manchester United this season across competitions and has scored one goal. He's the 519th different player - ninth Brazilian - to score for the Premier League giants.

Poll : 0 votes