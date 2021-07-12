Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: French midfielder wants to join PSG, Red Devils tracking Everton prodigy, and more - 11th July 2021

Manchester United are preparing for a make-or-break season ahead. The progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressive, but the wait for silverware cannot be postponed any further. The Red Devils came within touching distance of glory in the UEFA Europa League last campaign, only to end second best on the night to Villarreal.

Manchester United want to cross the final hurdle next season and are planning meticulously for a summer of reinforcements. The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton, but could also see high-profile departures from Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 11 July 2021.

French midfielder wants to join PSG

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba wants to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to The Express. The French midfielder’s current contract with Manchester United expires in 12 months and the Red Devils are eager to tie him down to a new deal. Pogba arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 with high expectations but has failed to live up to them. The Premier League giants now have a dilemma on their hands; they have to decide whether to sell the Frenchman this summer or risk losing him for free in a year if he doesn’t renew.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba included in WhoScored’s #EURO2020 Team of the Tournament so far #mulive [@WhoScored] pic.twitter.com/Fu1I7Z7S8s — utdreport (@utdreport) July 11, 2021

Pogba, though, has his heart set on a move to the Parc des Princes. Juventus have been linked with the Frenchman before and the player himself dreams of a move to Real Madrid. However, neither club have shown any interest in vying for his signature this summer. The Ligue 1 giants have been linked with the player and there have been reports that PSG are contemplating a move for Pogba. If they do arrive with an offer, Manchester United will have to make an all-important decision this summer.

Manchester United tracking Everton prodigy

Manchester United are tracking Thierry Small, according to the Liverpool Echo. The 16-year-old is one of the brightest young left-backs in the country and is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal among other clubs. The Everton prodigy’s current deal expires next year and the Toffees are working to extend his stay at Goodison Park. However, Small cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in August this year.

Manchester United have altered their transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are now targeting talented young players. The Red Devils already have some admirable youngsters in their ranks and could even manage to wrestle Small away from the clutches of Everton.

Manchester United star considering move to West Ham United

Lingard" height="533" width="800" /> Jesse Lingard

Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard is considering a permanent move to West Ham United this summer, according to The Peoples Person. The Englishman spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers and was hugely impressive. West Ham remain eager to secure his signature permanently and it now appears Lingard is edging closer to the London Stadium.

Jesse Lingard: "I’d love to be at the Euros, but the rest is important so I’ve been training at Mykonos to get myself prepared to go back to Manchester United." [Lions Den] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 11, 2021

The Manchester United star had a heart-to-heart with Solskjaer and is now considering his options amid interest from the Hammers. Lingard has dropped further down the pecking order in recent times and might find game time hard to come by next season.

