Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Gary Neville outlines Cristiano Ronaldo problem at Old Trafford; Red Devils interested in French defender, and more - 14th October 2021

Gary Neville outlines Cristiano Ronaldo problem at Manchester United

Gary Neville has outlined a big problem with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United that hasn’t changed since the Portuguese’s first stint with the Red Devils. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to his old stomping ground this summer, but the Premier League team have been inconsistent despite his exploits.

Speaking at The Overlap, as cited by Mirror, Neville recalled playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman also claimed the Portuguese could be a liability in big games because of his reluctance to work hard off the ball.

“You couldn't carry him (Cristiano Ronaldo) in the big games because he generally doesn't work hard enough. So he's playing up front now - you're never going to press from the front. So the idea that Manchester United can become a pressing team with Cristiano up front is never going to happen. He wasn't pressing 10-15 years ago,” said Neville.

The former Manchester United captain went on to label the Red Devils a 'counter-attacking team'. Neville also warned that despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, his former team could struggle against half-decent teams who play on the counter themselves.

“So what you say then is, 'what's the style of Manchester United?', well they're a counter-attack team” said Neville. "A half-decent team against Manchester United will cut through them. That's a problem; they've got to stop that," said Neville.

Red Devils interested in Jules Kounde

Manchester United are interested in Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Chelsea and Real Madrid this summer, but ended up staying at Sevilla. The Red Devils have bolstered their defence by bringing in Raphael Varane in the summer, but remain eager for more additions to their backline.

With uncertainties surrounding the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, Manchester United want to add Kounde to their roster next year.

Manchester United urged to sign Wilfred Ndidi

Luke Chadwick has urged Manchester United to complete a move for Wilfred Ndidi.

Luke Chadwick has urged Manchester United to complete a move for Wilfred Ndidi next year. In an interview with Caught Offside, the former Red Devils star claimed that Ndidi would be perfect for the defensive midfield role at Old Trafford.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Only Tyrick Mitchell (35) has made more tackles and interceptions combined than Wilfred Ndidi (33) in the Premier League this season 💪 Only Tyrick Mitchell (35) has made more tackles and interceptions combined than Wilfred Ndidi (33) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/rJM7gmAYsA

“There’s been a lot of attention in that position for United, and you do imagine a signing will happen at some stage, if not in January then at the end of the season. Ndidi certainly fits the bill, and I’m sure if the finances are there, then he’d be a target,” said Chadwick.

