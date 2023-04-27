Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed to join Red Devils; Bayern Munich eyeing Casemiro, and more - April 27, 2023

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27) in the Premier League.

The Red Devils went ahead through goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the first half. However, Spurs responded through Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min after the break to secure a point.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has been backed to move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Casemiro. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 27, 2023:

Harry Kane backed to join Manchester United

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Journalist Alex Crook reckons Harry Kane is likely to join Manchester United this summer.

The English striker will enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season but is yet to sign a new deal. Erik ten Hag wants a new striker to spearhead his attack next season, and Kane is his numero uno choice. The Englishman gave a brilliant account of his qualities against the Red Devils on Thursday, helping his team snatch away a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Kane will be eager to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.

"Ideally, Levy would rather sell abroad. That brings Bayern Munich and maybe PSG into the conversation, but you've got to think he's going to want to try and chase Alan Shearer's record so, therefore, stay in England. So I think United looks his most likely destination," said Crook.

Manchester United also have Victor Osimhen on their wishlist.

Bayern Munich eyeing Casemiro

Casemiro (left) has become indispensable for Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are planning to move for Casemiro this summer, according to Kicker via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer and has been outstanding for the Premier League giants. The 31-year-old has emerged as one of Ten Hag’s most important players, registering five goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions.

The Bavarians are impressed by his performances and want to bring him to the Allianz Arena this summer. Thomas Tuchel wants to add more steel to his midfield and has zeroed in on Casemiro as the ideal candidate for the role. However, the Brazilian is tied to the Red Devils till 2026, so prising him away would be no walk on the park.

Haydn Dodge tips Harry Maguire to leave

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Super agent Haydn Dodge reckons Harry Maguire will be on his way out of Manchester United this summer.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season and is no longer first-choice. The 30-year-old has struggled for game time this season and is expected to move on this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Dodge said that the Red Devils have a difficult conversation ahead with Maguire.

"Centre-half issues become a more difficult conversation. Harry Maguire is one of four or five, with Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw who has been playing left side centre half, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are injured. … If you’re Man United, do you go into the summer and assess, or do you say to Maguire that you need to go?" wrote Dodge.

Dodge added that the likes of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Sheffield United will be interested in Maguire.

"I still think there’s an appetite for the likes of Palace, Villa, Leicester and maybe Sheffield United to take a punt, so potentially if he’s on too much money, a loan becomes the conversation, or Man United just sell him for £40m, and they’ll have to play around with FFP over the next three years rather than the next one," wrote Dodge.

He continued:

"Let’s be honest; he doesn’t even get in the top four centre-backs when everyone is fit, which says it all in terms of what the club think of Maguire and his performances. You don’t particularly want his atmosphere around the squad if he’s not playing well and not confident, and so he becomes surplus to requirements."

Maguire has made 28 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

