Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed to join Red Devils; club want Ollie Watkins, and more - May 4, 2023

Manchester United travel to the Amex on Thursday (May 4) to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will hope to put an end to his team’s wretched away league form by beating the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been backed to join the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit want Ollie Watkins this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 4, 2023:

Harry Kane backed to join Manchester United

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reckons Harry Kane will join Manchester United this summer.

The English striker enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur but is unlikely to sign a new deal. The Red Devils want a new No. 9 this summer and have their sights on the 29-year-old.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Hislop said that Kane would be a fabulous addition to the Magpies team. However, he added that the 29-year-old’s good relationship with Marcus Rashford could pave his way for a move to Old Trafford.

“Harry Kane at Newcastle? It’s a possibility. First of all, I’ve been really disappointed with Tottenham in so many ways this season, and given everything that’s gone on at the club and the position they find themselves in right now in the table, I’d be really surprised if Harry Kane is still a Spurs player after the summer transfer window,” said Hislop.

He continued:

“Kane would be excellent at Newcastle United; of course he would. I just feel the more likely destination for him is Manchester United. They’re in desperate need of an out-and-out centre-forward, and he has a great relationship and understanding with Marcus Rashford in an England shirt. I think that’s the more likely move for him, but there’s no question for me. … you can also see him in a Newcastle shirt.”

Kane has consistently been one of the best strikers in the Premier League and could be a great fit at Manchester United.

Red Devils want Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Ollie Watkins, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The English forward has been a revelation for Aston Villa this season, amassing 15 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions. He has subsequently popped up on the Red Devils’ radar, with Ten Hag on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Dutchman has set his sights on Harry Kane to fill the role, while Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen also on his wishlist. Watkins could be a cost effective alternative for Manchester United, with the player having proved his mettle in the Premier League this season.

With Wout Weghorst unlikely to be handed a permanent deal, the 27-year-old Watkins could also be a superb backup option for someone like Kane.

Erik ten Hag could call time on Harry Maguire this summer, says Dean Jones

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Erik ten Hag could call time on Harry Maguire’s stay at Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and could leave at the end of the season. He has divided opinions among fans, with doubts remaining about his ability to slot into Ten Hag’s tactics.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones backed the Dutchman to be ruthless with his squad rebuilding this summer.

“It does start to look now like the writing's on the wall for him at Man United. I think it's a difficult situation when you've got a club captain that doesn't quite fit with what you're planning in terms of progress. But after one season now with Erik ten Hag, who's trying to progress this team, he's going to have to start making some ruthless decisions,” said Jones.

He added:

"I think he's done the right thing to give Maguire time and some opportunities, but ultimately if he can't play in the style, that's going to be needed and can't be trusted wholly, then Ten Hag's going to have to make a decision."

Maguire is likely to feature prominently till the end of the season, as both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are out injured.

