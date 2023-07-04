Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed to join Red Devils; Marcus Rashford close to renewal, and more - July 4, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and also won the EFL Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag took his team to the FA Cup final, too, but failed to get the better of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspure striker Harry Kane has been backed to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, attacker Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 4, 2023:

Harry Kane backed to join Manchester United

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas reckons Manchester United are the only logical destination for Harry Kane in the Premier League this summer.

The English striker is likely to leave Spurs ahead of the new season, and Ten Hag is eager to bring him to Old Trafford. The Dutch manager wants a new world-class No. 9 to lead his line next season, and Kane is his preferred choice.

Jenas told the Tea with Timbsy podcast that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are out of the race for his compatriot.

“Harry has got himself into a situation where he’s almost caused himself his own problem, because of how important it is to him to be the Premier League’s top goalscorer. He’s come so far, and he’s only about 50 odd goals away,” said Jenas.

He continued:

“If he moves and stays in the Prem, he can’t go to Arsenal. Chelsea would bite their hand off, but Daniel Levy’s never gonna deal with Chelsea again after the whole Hazard and Willian situation, which is why you don’t see that transaction happen anymore. Liverpool have got Nunez, and City have got Haaland. So Manchester United is his only option.”

Kane also has admirers at Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford close to renewal

Marcus Rashford (right) is likely to stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are close to tying Marcus Rashford down to a new deal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward’s contract with the Red Devils expires in a year, and the two parties have been locked in negotiations for an extension for quite some time.

Romano told Give Me Sport that talks are at a very advanced stage at the moment.

“For the timing of the announcement, I still don't know. But the negotiation is very advanced between Rashford and Man Utd. They still have to clarify some details when you extend this kind of contract,” said Romano.

Rashford remains central to Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford, and the Dutch manager wants Rashford's future resolved at the earliest.

Red Devils remain in Andre Onana pursuit

Andre Onana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are still in the race to sign Andre Onana, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper could leave Inter Milan this summer after a splendid debut season. The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on David de Gea, whose contract with the club expired on June 30, and have settled on Onana.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Premier League side are steadfast in their valuation of the 27-year-old.

“Manchester United are still pursuing Andre Onana, but at the time of writing (Tuesday morning), they have not tabled an official bid.

"Inter are going to have to sell some stars, even with €18m incoming for Marcelo Brozovic, who was announced as a new Al-Nassr player yesterday. Manchester United want to do a deal for under £42m (€50m). Inter value Onana higher,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Manchester United’s approach is fully in keeping with the club’s desire to get two players in early for around £100m, with Mason Mount having taken up £55m from that budget (and a potential £5m in add-ons in the future).

"Manchester United will play on the fact Inter need to sell and, as with Mount, stick to their valuation.”

Jacobs added that the club want De Gea’s future sorted immediately and hinted that Dean Henderson is unlikely to stay at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United will also want to resolve the David de Gea situation quickly.

"He is now a free agent, and it would be really disappointing and unsettling for Erik ten Hag to enter into the main part pre-season without knowing who his No.1 is,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs continued:

“Dean Henderson is back training with the club following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. But unless he’s crowned No.1, the 26-year-old wants to leave.

"Forest are expected to make a bid. And for Henderson to change his mind and agree to stay at Old Trafford, he would have to be positive no one is ahead of him in the pecking order.”

De Gea is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes