Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane to cost £100 million; Harry Maguire backed for Leicester City return, and more - March 20, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-1 comeback win over Fulham on Sunday (March 19) at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Marcel Sabitzer registered his first goal for the club, while Bruno Fernandes netted a brace to help the Red Devils reach the last four.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is likely to cost around £100 million this summer. Elsewhere, a former player has backed Harry Maguire to return to Leicester City. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 20, 2023:

Harry Kane to cost Manchester United £100 million

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay £100 million for Harry Kane’s signature this summer, according to The Times via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 at the end of the season and have the Englishman on their wishlist. The 29-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and could be on the move this summer.

Despite his contract situation, Spurs are likely to demand a colossal fee for Kane. The Englishman is among the finest strikers in the land and has appeared 424 times for the London side, registering 270 goals and 63 assists. He's proven at the highest level and could transform Manchester United.

Harry Maguire backed for Leicester City return

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Harry Maguire could return to Leicester City this summer.

The 29-year-old left the King Power to join Manchester United in 2019 for a world record fee but has endured a mixed time at Old Trafford. He's behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and has been linked with a departure this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that re-joining the Foxes could help Maguire get his career back on track.

“He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him, and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there; he really shone. He has got to play. Sometimes at big clubs like Man United, the jersey is too big for players. That is no disrespect to Harry, but if he goes back to Leicester, he can see his career out,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“You see him for England, and he is decent, so it is a weird one. He will need to leave because he is not getting a game. It is alright being the captain but not if you do not get any game time. I think going back to Leicester would be a good fit.”

Maguire has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, but only 11 of them have been in the league.

Marcel Sabitzer opens up on his future

Marcel Sabitzer arrived at Old Trafford in the winter.

Marcel Sabitzer has said that he will only make a decision on his future come the summer.

The Austrian midfielder joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich on a six-month loan deal in January and has hit the ground running. There have already been calls to tie him down to a permanent deal this summer following a string of impressive outings.

Speaking to the press after the win on Sunday, Sabitzer expressed his delight on scoring his first goal for the Red Devils.

“It’s massive, a big win. We’re very happy, but it was a hard game. Fulham are a tough opponent, good team, good players. We are very happy with the result. I was just hoping Luke (Shaw) would play me this ball. I tried to hit it with my left one, and I am very proud and a happy moment,” said Sabitzer.

Sabitzer went on to stress that he's very happy at Manchester United and is taking it one game at a time.

“I had to make a quick decision (to join) in January. I was focused on this; it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes, I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see. …,” said Sabitzer.

He added:

“I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here. I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment.”

The 29-year-old has registered one goal in nine appearances across competitions for the Red Devils since his arrival.

