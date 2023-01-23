Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane fancies Old Trafford move; Red Devils receive Kolo Muani boost, and more - January 22, 2023

Manchester United stumbled to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (January 22) in the Premier League. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were not enough for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that Harry Kane is interested in a move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 22, 2023:

Harry Kane fancies Old Trafford move

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Dean Jones reckons Harry Kane has always fancied a move to Old Trafford. The English striker is a long-term target for Manchester United, who have failed to complete a move so far. With Ten Hag set to sign a new No. 9 this summer, the 29-year-old’s name is once again doing the rounds.

Kane is one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League and has been in red-hot form for Tottenham Hotspur this season. However, the Englishman’s contract expires in 2024, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 29-year-old is unlikely to extend his stay with Spurs and is expected to jump ship in the summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, and England striker himself is open to the idea of joining the Reds.



(Source: Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, and England striker himself is open to the idea of joining the Reds.(Source: @MiguelDelaney 🚨 Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, and England striker himself is open to the idea of joining the Reds.(Source: @MiguelDelaney) https://t.co/NqgdvBK0xv

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Red Devils are likely to face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

“I am definitely taking the Kane story seriously because I know how well-sourced it is. This is a moment when, ideally, Kane would stay in the Premier League to not only set that goals record but also properly compete for trophies,” said Jones.

He added:

“He’s always quite fancied the idea of United because of their status and pedigree and now that they’re on the up, who knows? I am also taking Bayern Munich’s interest seriously because there is a real positive vibe about it when I speak to people closer to them.”

The Englishman has amassed 17 goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United receive boost in Randal Kolo Muani pursuit

Randal Kolo Muani (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani. The Red Devils are in the hunt for a new No. 9 and have the Frenchman on their shortlist.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Eintracht Frankfurt this season so far. Muani also caught the eye with Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 10 - Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani has assisted 10 goals in his first 15 #Bundesliga appearances - no other player has reached double figures for assists in as few appearances since this Opta data is available (since 2004-05). Teamplayer. #SGES04 10 - Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani has assisted 10 goals in his first 15 #Bundesliga appearances - no other player has reached double figures for assists in as few appearances since this Opta data is available (since 2004-05). Teamplayer. #SGES04 https://t.co/I9yFBf8Wo5

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Christian Falk said that Frankfurt could struggle to keep hold of the player if they miss out on European football.

“They’re really fighting to keep him one year longer at Frankfurt, so it will depend if Frankfurt will play in Europe again next season. So they have a chance to keep him, but if they miss Europe it’s really difficult to keep him. There are always rumours about Bayern Munich, but they’re not concretely interested at the moment,” said Falk.

He added:

“There’s a big chance for a club in the Premier League, and there is United, of course; they need a player like him, so big chance.”

Kolo Muani has registered eight goals and 12 assists in 24 games across competitions for Frankfurt this season.

David de Gea willing to take pay cut to stay

David de Gea wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut to stay at Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final six months of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to sign a new deal. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but wants to stay.

De Gea has already told Manchester United that he's willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 per week contract to stay at the club. Ten Hag was previously expected to sign a goalkeeper who's more comfortable with the ball at his feet. However, the Dutch manager has opted to keep his trust on De Gea so far.

Manchester United are now confident of reaching an agreement with the 32-year-old to keep him at the club.

