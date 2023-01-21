Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane open to Old Trafford move; Erik ten Hag eyeing Marco Reus, and more - January 20, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (January 22). The Red Devils are coming off a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is open to a move to Old Trafford, according to journalist Miguel Delaney. Elsewhere, journalist Christian Falk has said that manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for Marco Reus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 20, 2023:

Harry Kane open to Manchester United move

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Miguel Delaney believes Harry Kane could be open to a move to Old Trafford this year. Manchester United are expected to sign a world-class striker this summer. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Englishman, who remains on their wish list.

In his column for The Independent, as cited by HITC, Delaney said that Kane could be easier to get than Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer.

“It is well known that Manchester United will go big for a forward in the summer, but the growing question is who. Erik ten Hag would favour pace, such as Victor Osimhen, but the player’s contract and Napoli’s canniness could make that an extraordinarily difficult deal to do,” wrote Delaney.

He added:

“That is the sort of thing that is usually said about Tottenham Hotspur, but the growing feeling is that may not be the case with Harry Kane this summer. It will be two years since his attempt to go to Manchester City, and Spurs’ hand won’t be as strong due to the fact he will only have two years left on his contract.”

29-year-old Harry Kane to Manchester United reminds me of a certain 29-year-old striker moving from London to Manchester and instantly winning us our 20th Premier League title..

Delaney added that Kane could have an impact akin to Robin van Persie at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker famously powered Manchester United to their 20th league title immediately after arriving from Arsenal in the summer of 2012.

“He would be open to a move to a resurgent United, and they would obviously investigate it again. They’ve had strong interest before. There has already been talk of how he could become another Robin van Persie figure in being obsessed with finally winning club silverware,” wrote Delaney.

Kane has appeared 28 times across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three more.

Erik ten Hag eyeing Marco Reus

Marco Reus is a target for Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag is planning to move for Marco Reus this year, according to Christian Falk.

The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Dortmund but is unlikely to extend his stay at the club. The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries during his career but has been outstanding when fit.

Erik Ten Hag has had a meeting with Marco Reus' agent about a potential move.



The Dortmund midfielder has only 6 months left on his £200,000-a-week contract so could be available on a free transfer.





In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the player was discussed when Ten Hag met with Reus’ agent Dirk Hebel recently.

“Manchester United is an option for Marco Reus. I heard there was a meeting between his agent, Dirk Hebel, and Erik ten Hag; they talked about Reus and Erik seemed to be interested. They have to see what happens in the summer, but he’s an option as a potential free agent. Erik is familiar with Marco’s quality, so this will be serious. No decision yet, of course,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“I heard also that Hebel had talks with Manchester City – these weren’t particularly concrete, as City feel the player is too old. Secondly, Hebel then travelled to London, so I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of any links in future between Reus and clubs based in the English capital.”

Reus has suffered with ankle problems this season. He has registered three goals and four assists from 12 games across competitions for Dortmund this season.

Erik ten Hag remains coy on January additions

Wout Weghorst moved to Old Trafford last week.

Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out further additions to his squad this month. Manchester United opted to sign Wout Weghorst on a temporary deal for the rest of the season earlier this month. The Red Devils continue to be linked with more names, although they're not expected to sign more players.

Erik ten Hag on January transfer window: "I think as Manchester United always you have to look for solutions & always you have to look for better. That is what we will do. We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities, yeah, we have to go for it"

However, speaking to the media as cited by Caught Offside, Ten Hag said that the club will move for a player if the opportunity arises.

“I think as Manchester United always you have to look for solutions and always you have to look for better. That is what we will do. We will be doing our research/ and if there are opportunities, yeah, we have to go for it,” said Ten Hag.

The Old Trafford outfit are likely to invest heavily in the summer.

