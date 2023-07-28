Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane prefers to join Red Devils; Atalanta want £60 million for Rasmus Hojlund, and more - July 28, 2023

Manchester United are working to add more quality to their squad to sustain an impressive rise under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager arrived at Old Trafford last summer and won the EFL Cup last season, the club's first silverware in six years.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane prefers to join the Red Devils this summer. Elsewhere, Atalanta want £60 million to part ways with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 28, 2023:

Harry Kane prefers to join Manchester United

Harry Kane wants to stay in the Premier League.

Harry Kane prefers a move to Old Trafford over Bayern Munich, according to Football Insider.

The English forward is a long-term target for Manchester United, and Ten Hag wanted him at the club this summer. Kane's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires next summer, but he's reluctant to sign an extension. Spurs are adamant that he won't be sold to a Premier League side, forcing Ten Hag to turn to Hojlund.

Bayern Munich are hot on the 30-year-old's heels at the moment but have seen two offers rejected by Tottenham. The Bavarians are working on a third bid, which is likely to be closer to Spurs' £100 million asking price. While Kane is ready to move to the Bundesliga, he prefers to stay in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

The Englishman has his eyes on Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record and is eager to etch his name in history. Joining Manchester United would provide him a fabulous option to secure his dream, while it would also propel Ten Hag's side as title contenders. However, Kane is aware that a move to Old Trafford is next to impossible.

Atalanta want £60 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Atalanta are likely to let Rasmus Hojlund leave for £60 million, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Manchester United are locked in negotiations with the Serie A side for the Danish striker. The 20-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, who are struggling to strike a deal with Atalanta.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Italian club are aware that they are unlikely to get £86 million for their prized asset.

"Is there any chance United and Atalanta actually settle on a fee? There is no chance of that £86 million valuation being met, and even Atalanta know that price point is pretty outrageous.

"But, to be honest, they might as well try. My information is that there is a negotiation to be had here," said Jones.

He continued:

"I do think Atalanta look to do a deal if United are respectful around the way they do this deal, and, at the moment, they are doing that.

"It will probably take about £60 million for United to land Hojlund. That’s the figure, I believe, can actually see this gain traction. But it’s a lot of money, and the opening bid probably won’t be at that number."

Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on Hojlund.

Tottenham Hotspur urged to sign Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has advised Tottenham Hotspur to move for Harry Maguire this summer. The English defender is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford and is expected to leave this year.

Sheringham told The Boy Hotspur that the 30-year-old would be an excellent addition to the Spurs' starting XI:

"Harry Maguire would be an excellent option for Tottenham’s defence. Whenever you watch Maguire play for England, he rarely lets anyone down. He is a solid, proven professional that is well-suited for the Premier League," said Sheringham.

Sheringham said that Maguire has received unfair criticism during his time with the Red Devils.

“He has had a tough time at Manchester United – he took a lot of flak and was always the fall guy. I actually think that those experiences at United will hold him in good stead and could push him on to have a brilliant end to his career. He will have plenty to prove, and I think he would be a great signing for Tottenham," said Sheringham.

He continued:

“I really think he has been hung out to dry at Manchester United. If I think back to any of the centre-backs that I played with, I’m not sure that they would have been able to cope with the amount that Harry Maguire has over the last few years.”

West Ham United are also interested in Maguire.