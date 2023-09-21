Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane wanted Red Devils move; club decided against Moises Caicedo deal, and more - September 21, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 20) in their UEFA Champions League opener. Casemiro's brace and a Rasmus Hojlund strike were not enough for Erik ten Hag's men.

Meanwhile, Bayern striker Harry Kane was ready to join Manchester United this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils decided against a move for Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo before he had joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 21, 2023:

Harry Kane wanted Manchester United move

Harry Kane was keen to join Manchester United before leaving for Bayern Munich this summer, according to journalist Chris Wheeler. The Englishman was on Ten Hag's agenda this summer, but the club decided that he was too costly.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Peoples Person, Wheeler said that Kane was even willing to arrive at Old Trafford on a Bosman move in 2024.

"Harry Kane would have waited until next summer to sign for Manchester United if he was given assurances over a move to Old Trafford, United Confidential can exclusively reveal," said Wheeler.

He continued:

“Kane had set his heart on United and would have seen out the final 12 months of his contract at Spurs before signing for Erik ten Hag’s side as a free agent next year if he knew the deal was guaranteed to go ahead.

"Kane was prepared to defy Spurs and sit tight for another 12 months if he felt United were prepared to keep the door open for him.”

The Red Devils eventually decided to move for Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Red Devils decided against Moises Caicedo deal

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club missed out on Moises Caicedo, as they wanted players who could hit the ground running.

The Ecuadorian was a rising star when he was offered to the Red Devils for a nominal fee, but the club opted to pass the offer. Caicedo joined Brighton & Hove Albion instead and got off to a flyer.

Solskjaer told The Athletic that Manchester United have missed out on multiple talents due to similar decisions.

"We couldn’t buy the players I mentioned to the club. Erling Haaland, before he made his Salzburg debut. Declan Rice, who wouldn’t have cost what he did in the summer.

"We discussed Moises Caicedo, but we felt we needed players ready for there and then," said Solskjaer.

He continued:

“Brighton are very good at letting players come from abroad and find their feet for a year and a half. At United, you don’t have that luxury, and that has cost the club loads of players."

Caicedo moved to Chelsea this summer for a British record fee of £115 million.

Andre Onana takes responsibility for defeat at Bayern

Andre Onana has endured a shaky start to life at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana has apologizsd for his mistake that led to the opening goal on Wednesday.

Manchester United appeared in control of proceedings in the opening minutes against Bayern Munich. However, Onana failed to keep out a feeble Leroy Sane strike, resulting in the opening goal, and his team never recovered.

The Cameroonian told CBS after the game that he took full responsibility for the defeat.

"It’s difficult to lose this way. We started the game well, and after my mistake, we lost control of the game. It’s difficult situation for the team, and, for me, as I’m the one who let the team down.

"The team was really good, but because of me, we couldn’t win this game. We just have to move forward now. This is the life of a goalkeeper. I owe it to the fans to improve. This is my worst game," said Onana.

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan this summer.