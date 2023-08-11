Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan eyeing Anthony Martial; Fred set to join Fenerbahce, and more - August 11, 2023

Manchester United have roped in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund this summer to strengthen their squad. However, manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing further changes to his roster before the end of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are interested in United attacker Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, midfielder Fred is all set to join Fenerbahce this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 11, 2023.

Inter Milan eyeing Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in Anthony Martial, according to Caught Offside. The French forward has failed to live up to his initial promise at Manchester United and is no longer first-choice under Ten Hag. The 27-year-old's poor fitness record has further pushed him down the pecking order under the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag has brought in Rasmus Hojlund this summer to become the focal point of his attack. The Red Devils are now willing to listen to offers for Martial, and Inter are interested.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who will not be joining the club this year. Folarin Balogun was their preferred choice, but Arsenal want a premium fee for their prized asset.

Martial has emerged as an alternative to the USNMT international and could be available for a nominal fee. However, the Frenchman's massive wages could be a problem for the Serie A giants.

Fred set to join Fenerbahce

Fred is all set to leave Manchester United to join Fenerbahce, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford under Ten Hag, who has decided to let him go. Fred had struggled for chances last campaign, and his situation isn't likely to improve in the days ahead.

The Red Devils are looking to streamline their midfield before the end of the summer. The Premier League giants have their eyes on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat but need to offload players before they can facilitate a move. Fred's departure could be a step in the right direction.

Manchester United have accepted Fenerbahce's offer for the 30-year-old. The Brazilian will have his medicals soon and has agreed personal terms with the Turkish club.

Andre Onana receives advice from Manchester United legend

Andre Onana moved to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has advised Andre Onana to quickly come to terms with the stature of the club.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan this summer as a replacement for David de Gea, who left as a free agent. The 27-year-old has been handpicked by Ten Hag as the ideal fit to his tactics.

Speaking to the club's website, Schmeichel warned Onana that playing for the Red Devils would be very different from playing for the Nerazzurri or Ajax.

"Manchester United is a big club. Bigger than Ajax, bigger than Inter. Get to terms with that quickly. Whatever you do is going to resonate everywhere in the world. Instantly. That doesn't happen when you play for Inter," said Schmeichel.

Schmeichel went on to heap praise on Onana and advised him to put the team ahead of individual glory.

"I think he was very, very good for Inter last season. He came to Inter, and he took (Slovenia international) Samir Handanovic out of the team, the captain out of the team.

"And I think he was instrumental in how they ended up in the Champions League final (against Manchester City)," said Schmeichel.

He continued:

"So, basically, keep doing that. But understand, this is what I've seen, my one piece of advice. You're one of 11 that plays on the day. It's about the team and the group of players, you contribute with.

"It's why you're there, you know. Don't go and show the world how good you are because we already know that."

Onana has already given a rousing account of his abilities in pre-season.