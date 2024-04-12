Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan want Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Erik ten Hag not worried about future, and more - April 12, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off two draws and one defeat in the last three games.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have set their sights on United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Elsewhere, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is not worried about his future ahead of the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 12, 2024:

Inter Milan want Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted at the San Siro

Inter Milan are keen to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Serie A, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The English right-back is no longer the first-choice at Manchester United, with Diogo Dalot the preferred option for the position. The Red Devils are apparently willing to let Wan-Bissaka go, and the Nerazzurri want to secure his services. The Italian club are looking for Denzel Dumfries' replacement, with the Dutch right-back likely to leave this summer amid interest from Aston Villa.

Inter would have preferred to keep hold of him, but their efforts to tie him down to a new deal have been in vain. With Dumfries' contract expiring n 2025, they are planning to cash in on him this summer.

Wan-Bissaka has been identified as a possible replacement. The Englishman's contract is also set to run out in just over a year, and Manchester United are likely to let him leave for a proper fee.

Erik ten Hag not worried about Manchester United future

Erik ten Hag remains bullish about his future at Manchester United despite the departure of John Murtough.

The Red Devils are making multiple changes behind the scenes following the arrival of new minority owners INEOS at the helm of matters. Murtough vacated his position as the football director as part of efforts to usher in a new era under new leadership. The Dutch manager's position is also under threat following an indifferent season so far.

Speaking to the press, as cited by the Irish Independent, Ten Hag stressed that he enjoys a good working relationship with the club's new owners.

"You mention the new season – it’s very important, the new ownership is working on this and we have to replace this function to go into the new season.

"For the moment, of course, I miss his (John Murtough's) support, but he moved on, there have been choices made. We work very good together, so I say thank you to John, and I wish him all the best for the future," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“Also I work with the new ownership very good and closely together and that will not change.

"It doesn’t have an impact on the way I can work here. Conditions were perfect and are still perfect, so I’m happy with that, but we want to set the right conditions to be successful.”

Manchester United are working to bring in Newcastle United's sporting Director Dan Ashworth and Southampton's director of football Jason Wilcox.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Harry Maguire's future

Harry Maguire has been a rock at the back in recent games.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Harry Maguire wants to play regularly. The English defender is no longer a first-team regular at Manchester United but has performed admirably whenever called upon this season.

His future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with West Ham United apparently eager to take him to London. Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Ten Hag was full of praise for Maguire.

"You have to see it in perspective (Of West Ham United's interest in Maguire). We were always happy with Harry Maguire – but he wants to play. He’s a great leader, he’s a very good defender, very comfortable on the ball," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"When I count all of those abilities, just now when we are on our defending line we have our problems, he is even more important to lead that line, to make us play from the back.

"So, we are very pleased he is there and we need him to get our results and achieve our targets."

Maguire's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2025, and he could be allowed to leave at the end of this season.