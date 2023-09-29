Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho likely to be sold; Zion Suzuki admits Old Trafford dream, and more - September 29, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for the second time in a week on Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men secured a 3-0 win over the Eagles in their EFL Cup opener on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, attacker Jadon Sancho is unlikely to turn his career around with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has admitted that he wants to move to Old Trafford one day.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 29, 2023:

Jadon Sancho likely to be sold

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United as early as January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English forward has been embroiled in a public feud with Ten Hag and has subsequently been banished from the first-team environment. The 23-year-old is yet to apologise for his actions, so the situation remains tense.

Jones told Give Me Sport that there's considerable interest in Sancho ahead of the winter.

"The likelihood of Sancho salvaging his career at Man United are extremely slim, and I’m hearing that it is far more likely he changes clubs in January.

"There is a strong feeling his best chances of getting back to his best would be to move abroad, and given his success in the Bundesliga, it’s easy to imagine that being a pathway for him, but in Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, France, there are plenty of clubs that will have an eye on this," said Jones.

He continued:

"The only thing I would say about Germany though is that his time at Dortmund was not without its problems. I heard plenty of times about potential issues with him in terms of how he was perceived to be looking after himself and time-keeping, but generally he was able to overcome that in the end to get that massive switch to United."

Sancho has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, but Jones reckons the Bundesliga giants could have reservations about a return.

"They are being linked with him again now, and I can’t totally rule that out - but what I can say is that from speaking to a couple of people much closer to that situation in Germany, there has been no active movements on making that transfer yet," said Jones.

He concluded:

"Edin Terzic remains the coach there, and under him, Sancho managed 26 goal contributions from 23 games. That’s more goal contributions than in his whole time at United so far, but Dortmund had Sancho at a different time in his career, and there will be concern would be how long it will actually take him to recapture form and fitness by January."

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since arriving in 2021.

Zion Suzuki admits Old Trafford dream

Zion Suzuki has said that Manchester United wanted him this summer. The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but a transfer failed to materialize.

The Red Devils went on to sign Andre Onana as a replacement for David de Gea and also brought in Altay Bayindir. Speaking recently, as cited by voetbalbelgie, Suzuki admitted that it's his dream to play in the Premier League.

"My dream is to play in the Premier League, and I have received an offer from Manchester United. Even if I can’t go there now, I definitely want to go there in a few years," said Suzuki.

The Japanese is on loan to Sint-Truiden from Urawa Reds.

Manchester United eyeing Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry (right) is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have identified Serge Gnabry as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, according to Fichajes.

The German forward is among the most feared strikers in Europe at the moment. He has been a mainstay with Bayern Munich for the last few seasons and has been linked with the Red Devils for a while.

The Premier League giants are looking for a solution for their right wing, with Sancho no longer under consideration. Antony arrived from Ajax last summer but has divided opinion among fans.

Gnabry is tailor-made for the role, which is why Manchester United are planning to move for him if Sancho departs. However, the 28-year-old is under contract with the Bavarians till 2026, so prising him away would be a costly affair.