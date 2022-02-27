Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo; club leading race for Harry Kane, and more - 26 February 2022

Manchester United could only manage a 0-0 disappointing goalless draw against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. The result is a big blow to interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s attempt to secure a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has opened up on sharing the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26th February 2022:

Jadon Sancho opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

Jadon Sancho has been in resurgent form in recent games.

Jadon Sancho has shed light on sharing a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer. While his campaign has not panned out as he would have liked, the 37-year-old has managed to leave a mark on Sancho.

The Englishman also joined the Red Devils last summer, arriving from Borussia Dortmund. After an initial rocky start, the 21-year-old has come into his own in recent games.

Sancho has shown glimpses of the quality that made the Premier League giants break the bank for him. The Englishman has now revealed that he has enjoyed sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo.

Sancho 🗣️: "To have Cristiano Ronaldo around is fantastic; he is a great player and a great guy. He always wants to win and for younger players he is always helping us learn new things, telling us what to do and how to do things to make things better"

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sancho said that he is learning a lot from the Portuguese.

"It is great to play next to someone who people call the GOAT, so it is actually kind of crazy. When he first came into the dressing room, I was kind of stunned; I couldn't believe that I was going to be playing alongside him,” said Sancho.

The winger continued:

"To have him around is fantastic; he is a great player and is a great guy. He always wants to win, and for the younger players he is always helping us learn new things, telling us what to do and how to do things to make things better. I really appreciate him for that, and he is just a great guy overall. The movement on how to beat a player, to be in the right positions when the midfield have the ball and things like that."

The Englishman heaped praise on Ronaldo, calling him a magician.

“Just being aware what is going on (he can help with) because he has been in the game for so long and he has that experience of how to beat players and to know where to be at the right time, like when a ball is being delivered and things like that. He is just a magician,” added Sancho.

Despite being the club's top scorer with 15 goals across competitions this season, Ronaldo has scored only once in his last ten outings. Meanwhile, Sancho has four goals and two assists this campaign.

Manchester United leading race for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Harry Kane, according to Caught Offside via Bild.

Manchester City were previously the favourites for the Englishman’s signature. However, Pep Guardiola has ended his pursuit of the 28-year-old, after seeing four offers rejected last summer. Tottenham Hotspur wanted £160 million for Kane, but Guardiola now wants Erling Haaland, who could cost significantly less.

The Red Devils have emerged as the winners from the entire saga. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a new number nine in the summer, and Kane has been a long-term target of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already turned 37, while Edinson Cavani is likely to leave, so moving for the Englishman makes sense.

Red Devils interested in Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu is being eyed as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are interested in Hakan Calhanoglu, according to The Hard Tackle via Inter Live. The Turkish playmaker is on a roll with Inter Milan this season, scoring six goals and setting up nine more from 31 games across competitions. His form has attracted attention from Premier League giants United.

The Red Devils are preparing for life without Paul Pogba, who could leave the club this summer. Calhanoglu has been included in the list of potential replacements, with Rangnick pushing for a move.

Manchester United are ready to offer €18-20 million for the 28-year-old, but the Nerazzurri want at least €30 million for the player.

