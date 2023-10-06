Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return, Andre Onana makes vital decision, and more - October 6, 2023

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday, October 7. Erik ten Hag’s men have already lost six of their opening 10 games in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is reportedly eager to return to Borussia Dortmund in January. Elsewhere, Andre Onana has made an important decision regarding his involvement with his national team.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 6, 2023.

Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return

Jadon Sancho is wanted at the Signal Iduna Park

Jadon Sancho is eying a return to Borussia Dortmund this winter, according to 90min.

The English forward joined Manchester United from the German giants for £73 million in the summer of 2021 with a huge reputation. However, he has failed to live up to that promise at Old Trafford, managing just 12 goals and six assists from 82 games across competitions.

Sancho has also been embroiled in a recent controversy regarding a social media post and has been banished from the first-team squad by the Red Devils. Things have been tense so far, with Erik ten Hag refusing to back down unless the Englishman apologises. There remains interest in the player in Germany, with Dortmund keeping a keen eye on the situation.

Sancho would also prefer a return to Signal Iduna Park, where he tasted great success. He registered 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games for them, winning one German Supercup and one German Cup.

Manchester United would like to permanently offload him, but a loan deal in January with an option to buy in the summer remains the safest bet.

Andre Onana makes vital decision

Andre Onana has endured a rough start to life at Old Trafford

Andre Onana is contemplating turning down the chance to represent Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Inter Milan as David de Gea’s replacement. However, Onana has endured a rocky start to life with Manchester United, with questions raised on his shot-stopping ability.

The Cameroonian has already conceded 18 goals in 10 games, managing just three clean sheets. Onana is frustrated with the situation and eager to turn things around with the Red Devils.

He recently decided to make a return to the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. However, the 27-year-old is now considering giving the tournament a miss to concentrate on getting back to his best with Manchester United.

Manchester United urged to sack Erik ten Hag

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United should sack Erik ten Hag following a disappointing start to the new campaign. The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last season and helped the club finish in third place in the Premier League. He also guided the Red Devils to an EFL Cup triumph, marking an impressive debut campaign.

However, things haven't been so rosy this season. Ten Hag has now overseen one of the worst starts to a campaign in the club’s history this year. Manchester United are bottom of the UEFA Champions League group, with two defeats in two games, and have lost four of the seven games in the league.

Injuries have not helped his cause, but the team has also failed to impress in most games. Doubts have been raised about the Dutchman’s capability to take the Red Devils back to their glory days.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie pointed out that Ten Hag has failed to deliver on his promises at Old Trafford.

“No, not at the moment. He should be sacked. I knew something was up when Ronaldo went there and had a go at all the players, that was a terrible indictment. He did not want [Cristiano] Ronaldo, thought he could do it his own way and for me he has not got it right,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“I do not think he is the finished article, he has not done what he promised. He promised so much but he has not delivered. They have had great managers walk in there and they have not been able to change it so what chance has Ten Hag got.”

Recent reports have hinted that the club are willing to be patient with the Dutchman, but he is bound to feel the heat unless results improve.