Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return; Raphael Varane open to Italy move, and more - November 26, 2023

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) to face Everton in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men need a win as they look to break into the top four.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho wants to return to Borussia Dortmund in 2024. Elsewhere, United centre-back Raphael Varane is willing to move to Serie A.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 26, 2023:

Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return

Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Jadon Sancho wants to return to Borussia Dortmund, according to Calciomercato. The English forward is at daggers drawn with Ten Hag at Manchester United, following a controversial social media post. Sancho has been banished from the first team as a result and is not expected to make a comeback to the squad.

The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but has been a disappointment. Sancho has just 12 goals and six assists in 82 outings for the Red Devils.

There appears to be no way back for him at Manchester United at the moment, and the player is apparently eyeing a return to the Signal Iduna Park. The Red Devils are likely to let him go for a decent fee in January.

Raphael Varane open to Italy move, according to journalist

Raphael Varane remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane could be open to a move to Serie A, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season, with Ten Hag selecting Harry Maguire ahead of him. A recent report from TEAMtalk has claimed that the player is generating interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs said that clubs from the Middle East have to offload players before they can target new faces.

"If anything happens in January, and there is player buy-in, those Saudi clubs will have to clear out some of their foreign players before they're able to move, particularly the PIF ones, but even some of the smaller clubs as well,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"If Al-Ettifaq want to sign anybody - Varane is not a name that they're looking at - they've got to get rid of two players. Al-Ittihad, who are playing in the Club World Cup, are PIF-owned and did want a centre-back, need to offload players first, so it's actually quite complicated for Saudi because of the quotas in a short window.”

Jacobs went on to back Varane to move to Serie A or join Bayern Munich but ruled out Real Madrid from the race.

"The Bayern links could emerge because they say they do want a centre-back. It could be one to watch.

"I think that Varane would be open to a move to Italy as well, from what I'm told, and there are a few clubs that are looking as well. We've heard some sort of vague links of a Real Madrid return as well, but I'm told that is not on the cards,” said Jacobs.

Varane has appeared 12 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, starting five.

Casemiro not unsettled at Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano

Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford isn’t sorted yet.

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Casemiro is unsettled at Manchester United.

Relevo claimed that the Brazilian is unhappy at Old Trafford and is looking to leave in January. Casemiro hasn’t been in his elements this season, raising questions about his suitability to the Red Devils’ long-term plans. A move to the Middle East has also been mooted recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that there’s nothing concrete about the interest from Saudi Arabia:

“There’s been a lot written about Casemiro’s Manchester United future recently, with talk of interest from Saudi clubs. As I previously reported, there’s nothing concrete happening yet, but we’ll see what Saudi plans are,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I also wanted to address the claims that Casemiro has struggled to settle in England – as far as I understand, this is not accurate. He has no issues, no problems living in England, so I don’t see this as a key factor in determining his future. Casemiro’s future will be discussed for sure in the next months, but for now anything else is just speculation.”

Manchester United have also struggled in the middle of the park due to Casemiro’s poor form this campaign.