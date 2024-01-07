Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: January move for Antonio Silva unlikely; Everton want Hannibal Mejbri, and more - January 7, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations for their FA Cup opener against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday (January 8). Erik ten Hag's team need to pick up a win to improve the mood after a stop-start campaign blighted by 14 losses across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to complete a move for Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva in January. Elsewhere, Everton are interested in a loan deal for United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 7, 2024:

January Manchester United move for Antonio Silva unlikely, says Fabrizio Romano

Antonio Silva has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to complete a move for Antonio Silva in January, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese defender has been a revelation for Benfica this season, registering 24 appearances across competitions, all of which have been starts. Ten Hag is expected to shore up his backline this month, and Silva has emerged as an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 20-year-old could be too costly for the Red Devils in January.

“A deal that probably won’t be happening this January is one for Antonio Silva. Despite latest rumours about Chelsea, I’m hearing no updates so far, and all sources expect any deal to be more than difficult in January, as Benfica don’t want to sell him,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Manchester United have scouted him multiple times, and he remains one of the players they like, but not for now. He’s probably going to be too expensive in January.”

Silva could be a fabulous replacement for Raphael Varane, whose future at Old Trafford remains up in the air

Everton want Hannibal Mejbri, says Fabrizio Romano

Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave Old Trafford this month.

Everton are keen to secure a loan deal for Hannibal Mejbri this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Tunisian midfielder has struggled for game time this season, registering just over 300 minutes of first-team action. There’s a lot of interest in his signature this month, with United willing to let him leave on loan.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 20-year-old has given his green signal to Sevilla, but the Toffees are trying to hijack the deal.

“Hannibal Mejbri is one to watch at the moment. As I reported a few days ago, the plan is for him to leave Manchester United on loan, which is why he didn’t go to the AFCON with Tunisia.

"He had bids from Freiburg, Lyon and Sevilla, but Sevilla are the big favourites to sign Hannibal,” wrote Romano

He continued:

“Hannibal himself told Sevilla he wanted to join, so the Spanish club approached Manchester United to negotiate a loan with a buy option, buy-back clause, and so on.

"The conversations started, but meanwhile, Everton also approached Hannibal and also want to make a loan approach for the midfielder – they want to hijack Sevilla’s deal.”

Romano has tipped the Merseyside club to give stiff competition to Sevilla in the race for Mejbri.

“Everton will insist, and, I think, they have a chance. It won’t be easy because of Hannibal’s green light to Sevilla, but that deal isn’t done yet and Everton are trying.

"Let’s see if Sevilla can remain in pole position, but they need to finalise an agreement with United as well, not just the player.”

Mejbri is highly regarded at Old Trafford, and a chance at regular football could vastly boost his development.

Red Devils opted against Timo Werner loan deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Timo Werner is set to return to London.

Manchester United opted against a move for Timo Werner this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The RB Leipzig forward is set to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the coming days, as per the transfer guru. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this year and have been linked with a move for Werner recently by multiple reports.

In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano outlined why the Old Trafford outfit opted against a move for the 27-year-old.

“We start today’s column with a ‘here we go’ for Timo Werner to Tottenham on a loan deal from RB Leipzig,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For me, it’s a smart deal. It’s a loan, Spurs have buy option but not mandatory, so they can get a look at the player before committing.

"Timo is super hungry, as he believes this is great opportunity for him. Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility, but, then, they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want.”

Werner has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea, but his time at Stamford Bridge was a disaster.