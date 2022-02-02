Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Kevin Prince Boateng chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; Red Devils rejected move for Boubacar Kamara, and more - 2 February 2022

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League table after 22 games. The Premier League giants next face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kevin Prince Boateng has made a pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Red Devils rejected a move for Boubacar Kamara late in the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd February 2022.

Kevin Prince Boateng chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Kevin Prince Boateng has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

The Portuguese rejoined Manchester United last summer to add more stars to his glittering career. Ronaldo has fared quite well so far, registering 14 goals and two assists from 23 games.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, moved to PSG last summer, but has endured a difficult time so far. The Argentinean has struggled to make his mark in Ligue 1, scoring just one goal in 12 league outings. The 34-year-old, though, has scored five times in as many games in the UEFA Champions League.

With both players entering the twilight of their careers, Boateng has offered his views on the eternal debate.

The Ghanaian spent half a season playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in Barcelona. Speaking in a recent interview with Diario AS, Boateng said that Ronaldo is a superb example for young players to follow. However, he also added that Messi is superior to the Portuguese.

“For a young player, Ronaldo must be the best. He is the best example because he works hard. Even Quaresma or Nani had more talent when they were young than Ronaldo, but he works like nobody else because he wants to be the best,” said Boateng.

“With Messi it is different; he is already sensational. He does things that no one else can do. I see him as if he were out of this world. In this world Ronaldo rules, but Messi is above him,” continued Boateng.

Manchester United rejected move for Boubacar Kamara

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Boubacar Kamara late in January

The Red Devils were in the market for a defensive midfielder this winter. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was offered the chance to sign Kamara in the final days of the month. The Frenchman is in the last few months of his current contract with Marseille.

However, the German opted not to invest in the player. United want to keep funds available for the next manager to invest in the market in the summer.

Donny van de Beek reveals Lampard talks convinced Everton move

Donny van de Beek has revealed that Frank Lampard played a big part in his decision to join Everton.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Toffees from Manchester United on a six-month loan deal on deadline day. Everton wanted an option to buy in the deal, but the Red Devils did not do so.

The 24-year-old was also wanted by Crystal Palace. However, Van de Beek has now said that a conversation with new Toffees manager Lampard helped convince him to move to Goodison Park.

“The conversation with Frank Lampard was important for me to choose Everton - was really positive. He told me that we can do a great job together; we've same football ideas,” said Van de Beek.

