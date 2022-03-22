Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi competition improved Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils preparing to offload 5 players this summer, and more - 21 March 2022

Manchester United are trailing in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Old Trafford outfit are currently sixth in the league table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a former Real Madrid assistant coach has said that competition from Lionel Messi has made Cristiano Ronaldo a better player. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to offload five players this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st March 2022:

Aitor Karanka reveals Lionel Messi competition improved Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer.

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Aitor Karanka has said that intense competition with Lionel Messi has made Cristiano Ronaldo a better player.

The Manchester United star’s rivalry with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the greatest in the sport's history. The two players have pushed each other to the limits of their abilities over the years.

Speaking to The Mirror, Karanka, currently a La Liga TV analyst and UEFA technical analyst, lavished praise on Ronaldo, saying:

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to have worked with Cristiano. He is a proper professional and a leader – but not one who is always shouting, but he shows he is a leader with his work ethic. He is the first player at the training ground and the last player to leave. He always is driven to win and to score goals."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet April 23, 2008. When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met for the first time. The rest, as they say, is history! April 23, 2008. When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met for the first time. The rest, as they say, is history! 🌏🔥 https://t.co/FgebnpWhlw

Karanka went on to reveal how Messi played a part in making Ronaldo an unstoppable force on the pitch, saying:

“When I was at Real Madrid, the Ronaldo-Messi competition and the Madrid-Barca rivalry made us better as a team and as individuals. Every match between the two teams was such a big challenge for everyone. It is fantastic to see him still playing for Manchester United as a proper leader – he will look for the ball and play as a striker, but when the team has difficulties he is always there."

He continued:

“I remember seeing Cristiano Ronaldo before games and how focused he was to score goals and to win games, to be better and to eclipse Lionel Messi. That was the competition that made us improve."

Ronaldo, 37, is Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals across competitions. For context, Messi scored 472 times for Barcelona during this period (2009-10 to 2017-18).

Back at Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo, with 18 goals, is the club's top scorer this season.

Manchester United preparing to offload five players this summer

David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance.

Manchester United are ready to offload five players at the end of the season, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Premier League giants are staring at a make-or-break summer ahead. With a new manager set to take charge, quite a few changes are expected at Old Trafford. Fresh faces are likely to be brought in, but the club could also look to sell a few of their current stars.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | @D_DeGea David has won four of our seven Player of the Month awards this season... 🗳 David has won four of our seven Player of the Month awards this season... 🗳#MUFC | @D_DeGea

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Harry Magurie could all be shown the door this summer.

The Red Devils have a readymade replacement for De Gea in Dean Henderson, who has looked assured whenever called upon. The Old Trafford outfit are likely to invest in the market to offset the departures of the four other players.

Inter Milan interested in Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani could return to the Serie A this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Uruguayan is in the final few months of his current deal with United. The 35-year-old has struggled with fitness issues this season, adding to the frustration at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Inter Milan are plotting to lap up the veteran striker on a Bosman move at the end of the season. Cavani’s game time with the Red Devils has been hampered by the arrival of Ronaldo last summer. He has appeared just 17 times this season. As such, a move to Serie A could entice the Uruguayan player.

Edited by Bhargav