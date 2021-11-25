Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils rekindle interest in Serie A midfielder, and more - 24th November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United qualify for the knockout stage of the 2021-22 Champions League on Tuesday. The Portuguese was on song as The Red Devils won 2-0 at Villarreal to stay atop Group F.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has heaped praise on Ronaldo, who has impressed for Manchester United this season. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have rekindled their interest in a Serbian midfielder.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24th November 2021.

Lionel Messi heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi has spoken highly of Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinean has praised the Portuguese for his sparkling form this season, despite the struggles of Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner helped The Red Devils secure qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has been in brilliant goalscoring form since joining Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese has been especially outstanding in the Champions League, where he has scored six goals in five games. The 36-year-old’s exploits have not missed the attention of Messi.

The Argentinean started a new chapter in his glorious career this summer after moving to PSG. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s intense rivalry with Ronaldo has kept football fans on the edge of their seats for years. However, the two players share a deep mutual respect for each other.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has nothing but respect for Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 Lionel Messi has nothing but respect for Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/fHpHqidHDr

In a recent interview, Messi pointed out that the Portuguese has adapted very well at a much-changed United team. The Argentinean also paid tribute to Ronaldo for his goalscoring prowess.

“United are a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was at another stage, and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning, he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting” said Messi.

Manchester United rekindle interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Serbian midfielder before, but a move never materialised. The Premier League giants have now been thrown into action because of the uncertain future of Paul Pogba at the club.

United have identified Milinkovic-Savic as the perfect candidate to replace the Frenchman at Old Trafford. However, The Red Devils could face competition for the Serb’s signature from Real Madrid and PSG.

Dean Henderson advised to join Newcastle United

Noel Whelan has advised Dean Henderson to join Newcastle United.

Noel Whelan has advised Dean Henderson to join Newcastle United. Henderson has struggled to break into the starting eleven at Manchester United, thanks to the form of David de Gea. Meanwhile, The Magpies are looking for a new goalkeeper, and have their eyes on the Englishman.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that a move to Newcastle could rejuvenate Henderson’s career.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Newcastle might be worried about getting Henderson now that Solskjaer has left United. But will his mind have changed? Probably not. I still think De Gea will be number one. Henderson will be firmly fixed on playing regular football to get himself back into that England set-up, and Newcastle would be a brilliant move for him,” said Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav