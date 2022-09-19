Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool backed to win race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Red Devils not monitoring Atletico Madrid forward, and more - September 19, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings after six games. Erik ten Hag’s wards have won their last four league games after losing their first two to slump to the bottom.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Liverpool are the favourites to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who's also wanted by the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are not tracking an Atletico Madrid forward, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 19, 2022:

Paul Robinson backs Liverpool to win race for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers in the Premier League.

Paul Robinson reckons Liverpool are the favourites to land Jude Bellingham next summer.

The English midfielder is also wanted by Manchester United. The Red Devils failed to convince the 19-year-old to join them in 2020 but are expected to reignite their interest in him next summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Bellingham wou;d be a perfect fit at Anfield and tipped the Reds to secure his signature.

“He just fits in at Liverpool. The way that he plays and the system Klopp plays, it is a great fit. Bellingham is an incredibly talented footballer. He still has his best years ahead of him. He already has an unbelievable reputation. His charisma on the ball is something special. I love watching him,” said Robinson.

He added:

“To achieve what he has at such a young age is remarkable. I think he has been really clever with how he has managed his career and his career path. It is only a matter of time before he returns to England. I strongly suspect he will move to Liverpool because of the way they play. It suits him,” said Robinson.

Bellingham has registered three goals from ten games across competitions this season.

Manchester United not monitoring Antoine Griezmann, says Fabrizio Romano

Antoine Griezmann is a long-term target for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not monitoring Antoine Griezmann. The Red Devils have a long-term interest in the Frenchman, and recent reports have suggested that the club could move for Griezmann in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims, saying:

“I’m aware of speculation that Manchester United enquired about Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but my understanding is there’s not a lot to it. At the moment, the situation is still not clear between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Griezmann, so there’s still nothing happening with other clubs as of now. Griezmann is 100% focused on Atletico Madrid."

Griezmann, 31, is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona and has three goals from eight appearances across competitions this season.

Noel Whelan praises Jadon Sancho response to disappointment

Jadon Sancho has been in impressive form this season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has praised Jadon Sancho’s response to being dropped from the England squad.

The Manchester United forward was not included in the Three Lions squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany. Sancho responded by scoring in the UEFA Europa League on the same day the England squad was announced.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Sancho is heading in the right direction under Ten Hag.

The best response was the one he gave on Thursday – scoring a goal and putting in a good performance. It doesn’t get better than that. He knows he has lots of work to do, and he’s going about it the right way under a new manager in Erik ten Hag,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that Sancho should make the Three Lions squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“He’s showing professionalism and maturity with how he’s handled it – he’s not let it get in the way, and that shows a strength of character. A World Cup squad place is there for him. It’s just about staying consistent and keep standing out.That will make him very hard to ignore for Gareth Southgate,” said Whelan.

Sancho has scored three goals from eight games across competitions this season. The 22-year-old hasn't played for England in over a year, though.

