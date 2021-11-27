Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Luis Figo claims Cristiano Ronaldo is the best; Antonio Conte interested in Red Devils star, and more - 26th November 2021

Manchester United are preparing to visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face a rampant Chelsea side who have lost just once this season. The Red Devils have lost five times already in the Premier League so far, including against Watford in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Luis Figo has hit back at criticism directed at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Manchester United star is 'the best'. Elsewhere, Antonio Conte wants a Red Devils defender at Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Luis Figo says Cristiano Ronaldo is the best

Luis Figo has hit back at the recent criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal captain has been on fire for Manchester United this season. He is the top scorer for The Red Devils, scoring ten goals in 14 games so far.

Despite his goalscoring exploits, Ronaldo has received flank for his work off the ball. The Portuguese has never been known for his ball pressing. However, there have been claims that the presence of the 36-year-old has hurt Manchester United tactically.

The Red Devils have already conceded 21 goals from 12 league games this season. Fingers have been pointed at Ronaldo too. United are on a run of five defeats in their last seven Premier League games, and the Portuguese has also received his share of the blame.

"Does not make sense. He is the best. Football lives on results and the team is not achieving the expected results. But he's being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don't understand these criticisms." Luis Figo about criticism on Ronaldo:"Does not make sense. He is the best. Football lives on results and the team is not achieving the expected results. But he's being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don't understand these criticisms." https://t.co/KpggAk4SVb

However, speaking to A Bola, as relayed by The Mirror, Figo hit back at criticism of the 36-year-old. He also said that Ronaldo is among the best players in the Manchester United team.

"(It) does not make sense. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is the best. Football lives on results, and the team is not achieving the expected results. But he’s being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don’t understand these criticism," said Figo.

Antonio Conte interested in Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Antonio Conte is interested in Eric Bailly (left).

Antonio Conte is interested in Eric Bailly, according to The Express via Duncan Castles. The Ivorian defender has struggled for game time at Manchester United, and is open to a move away from the club. Conte is eager to bring in two defenders in the winter, and Bailly is among his preferred choices.

The Red Devils recently tied the Ivorian down to a new deal until 2024. However, Manchester United could be open to his departure, if they receive a suitable fee.

Paul Pogba edging closer to Barcelona move

Paul Pogba is edging closer to a move to Barcelona.

Paul Pogba is edging closer to a move to Barcelona, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Frenchman's current deal with Manchester United is set to run out next summer. The Red Devils have accepted that the 28-year-old may not sign an extension.

Manchester United could offload Pogba in January in a bid to recoup a part of the amount they spent to acquire him from Juventus. However, the Blaugrana are planning to sign Pogba for free next summer.

Barcelona's relationship with Mino Raiola has helped the move progress well. However, Xavi doesn't want the player at Camp Nou, as it would hamper the development of his young stars.

