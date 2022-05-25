Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Luke Chadwick wants Declan Rice at Old Trafford; Erik ten Hag advised to conclude summer business early, and more - 24 May 2022

Manchester United are staring at a summer of reinforcements after a disappointing season. The Red Devils failed to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season, finishing sixth in the league.

Meanwhile, Luke Chadwick wants Declan Rice at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has advised new United manager Erik ten Hag to conclude his summer business early.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24 May 2022:

Luke Chadwick wants Declan Rice at Manchester United

Declan Rice has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick wants Declan Rice at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has turned down contract renewal offers at the London Stadium amid interest from quite a few clubs around Europe, including the Red Devils.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Rice could opt to stay at West Ham United.

“I think, without a shadow of a doubt, it’s a good move to take his time over this. Staying at West Ham is hardly the worst thing in the world – he’s loved there; he’s going to become club captain,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“West Ham weren’t far away from finishing above Manchester United; it’s not as if he’d be making a massive step up. It might not be that attractive to him to move to a club who finished 6th in the Premier League and will be playing Europa League football.”

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @GraemeBailey If an offer of £120m were to be received by West Ham for Declan Rice this summer, it is almost certain to be accepted. If an offer of £120m were to be received by West Ham for Declan Rice this summer, it is almost certain to be accepted.- @GraemeBailey

Chadwick, though, added that Rice would fit in like a glove under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“At the same time, that opportunity to be at the start of a new dynasty at Manchester United … you sort of hope that he goes there at some point. The manager (Erik ten Hag) will hopefully bring in a new culture, and he (Rice) fits in to that; he seems like a good leader as well as a fantastic footballer. I hope he goes to United and becomes part of a new era at the club.”

Kevin Campbell advises Erik ten Hag to conclude summer business early

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised Erik ten Hag to conclude his summer business early. The new Manchester United manager is expected to make quite a few changes to the squad.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ten Hag would want a full pre-season with the players of his choice.

“I’m sure what Ten Hag saw against Palace just reinforced that need for massive change in his mind. They’re just lacking in heart, in effort, in organisation. He’ll be under no illusions that he’s got a hell of a job to do. He’ll be getting to work very quickly, trying to get these players out the door and simultaneously working on deals to bring players in,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“He needs to do his business early, so he can have a full pre-season with a full squad of his own players. He has to to sign players who aren’t afraid to get stuck in and be proud to wear the Man United shirt – because this bunch have lost their pride.”

As per Daily Star, United are looking to reduce their annual wage bill by £80 million by jettisoning up to ten players. That group includes top earners like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata, who're expected to leave on free transfers.

Luke Chadwick tips Donny van de Beek to turn his career around under Erik ten Hag

Donny van de Beek failed to impress while on loan at Everton.

Luke Chadwick believes Donny van de Beek has a chance to turn his career around under Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax midfielder has struggled since joining Manchester United in 2020.

Hayden Croft @HaydenCroft73



New Era Donny Van De Beek has returned to #MUFC after his 6-month loan at EvertonNew Era Donny Van De Beek has returned to #MUFC after his 6-month loan at Everton ✅ New Era 👀 https://t.co/FRQkg6c7qg

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Van de Beek could get a fresh start under Ten Hag.

“I’m sure he’ll be absolutely delighted with the appointment of the new manager. I think that could mean a lot in terms of Donny van de Beek’s future. We saw he played the best football of his career under Ten Hag, but he didn’t really get the opportunities since he’s come to United,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“I think he’s had to adjust to a new way of playing, but now he can get a fresh start under a manager who obviously rates him really highly, and who trusts him to play in big games. I don’t think it’s the end of Van de Beek’s future at Man United; in fact this really could be the start for him now with the new manager coming in.”

